Amb Ken Chinonso Anoruo Receives Aladinma Ndom Naze Women 2024 August Meeting Award 

For his outstanding contributions to the development of Naze Community, Owerri North LGA of Imo State as a young vibrant leader whose interest is based on his selfless service to God and humanity, an Ambassador of Peace, Hon Ken Chinonso Anoruo has received an award.

Hon Anoruo was honoured in a special way for the special manner he united the Elders Council of Umuanyahu Umuakali and Umuakali Choko after twenty six years of their separation and one entity which is to the progress of Naze Community at large.

Trumpet learnt that the Ezinwa award bestowed on Hon Anoruo signifies the reward for good work which therefore encourages our young youths to emulate good behavior as good citizens and leaders of tomorrow.

Speaking on the matter, Hon Anoruo who appreciates the award promised to be of good behavior to support the 3R agenda of Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State.

Hon Anoruo who is a front runner to clinch the APC ticket to run for the 2024 Councillorship of Naze Ward promised to dedicate his duties to the area of community development, youth empowerment and security of his people in Naze Ward, which is very paramount.

While dedicating the award to his late mother, Ezinne Juliana Adaugo Anoruo who he said was pillar of support to him before death become emotional about the award as he remembered the late mother adding that God continues to allow her soul rest in peace.

The occasion was attended by well meaning people of Naze Community and Akudo Age Grade.