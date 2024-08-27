Opiah Congratulates Uzodimma on Supreme Court Victory 

…Obinna Ariaga says It’s A Welcome Devt

Immediate past Minister of State for Education Rt Hon Goodluck Nanah Opiah has sent warm congratulations to the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma over his Supreme Court Victory.

Opiah stated that the victory is one of the best things that has happened to Imo State in the political domain as it is the will of the masses.

According to the former Speaker, the has confirmed the wish of the people of the state who on November 11, unanimously voted for Senator Uzodimma for a second tenure adding that the action of the masses indicates their desire for more people oriented projects.

Rt Hon Opiah while savouring the victory as success for democracy in Imo enjoined all including the losers and their supporters to support Governor Uzodimma to enable Imo get to the promised land and become an enviable state in the commity of states in Nigeria.

Similarly, a Chairmanship hopeful and a bright aspirant to pick the APC ticket for Ohaji/Egbema LGA in the forthcoming council elections, Hon Obinna Tony Ariaga also opined that Senator Uzodimma’s victory will bring better fortune to Imolites.

Ariaga, a former Coordinator of Egbema North Development Centre, running for the Chairmanship position under Divine Mandate Campaign Organisation expressed happiness that the victory is continuation of the growth of the 3R administration in Imo State.