Garlands To A Great Achiever And  Philanthropist Of  Our Time, Sir Stanley Chiedoziem Amuchie

When the history of men endowed with greatness shall be written for posterity sake, one name that won’t be missing on the list is that of Sir Stanley Chiedoziem Amuchie.

A very rare breed with enormous gift of life, the trajectory of Sir Amuchie speaks enough volumes which stand him out in the pack as an oracle of our time.

And it is for this that a special day like this can’t go without marking the birthday anniversary of a quintessential gentleman who has devoted part of his life to service of God, Humanity and Mankind.

A First Class graduate of Industrial Chemistry from the University of Benin and holds M.Sc. in Corporate Governance from Leeds Beckett University,UK, Sir Amuchie commenced journey in life on a good footing as a signpost to greatness.

Sir Amuchie started his career at Arthur Andersen, Lagos, Nigeria (now KPMG Professional Services) in September 1995 where he rose to the level of a Senior manager before

exiting the organization in February 2000 to work in the banking industry.

He is currently the Executive Director/Chief Operations & Information Officer of

Fidelity Bank Plc.

He had earlier been the General Manager/Group Zonal Head, Zenith Bank Plc. Prior to this position, he was in Financial Control & Strategic Planning Department of the Bank from February 2000 to May 2018 where he rose to the rank of Group Chief Financial Officer of the Bank.

In addition to his then responsibilities, he was a Director of Zenith Nominees Limited, a global Custody Subsidiary of Zenith Bank Plc. He was at various times in-charge of the co-ordination of the Group’s Foreign Operations and Real Estate Operations.

Prior to the Bank’s election to operate as a Commercial bank with foreign authorization, he held the following positions in the subsidiaries of the Bank; Chairman – Zenith Securities Limited; Director – Zenith Trustees Ltd, Director – Zenith Bureau De Change Ltd.

He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (FCA), and an

Honorary Senior Member of the Chartered Institute of Banker’s of Nigeria (HCIB).

He has attended various local and foreign Leadership courses in institutions like

Insead Business School in France and Harvard Business School in USA. Currently, he is an Executive Director Chief of Operations and Information Fidelity Bank PLC.

He is the Founder/President of The Goodlight Foundation.