SUPREME COURT VICTORY: HON JAMES ESILE CONGRATULATES GOVERNOR UZODIMMA

•DESCRIBES JUDGEMENT AS A TRUE REFLECTION OF THE PEOPLE’S WISH

Following the landmark judgement of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, on the Imo State governorship election matter of the November 11, 2023 which was delivered last week Friday, August 23, 2024, which upheld the victory of distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma as the duly elected governor of Imo State, the member representing Onuimo State Constituency at the Imo State House of Assembly, Hon Uba James Esile, has congratulated the governor for emerging victorious.

This was as the apex Court dismissed the suits filed by the candidates of the PDP and Labour Party. Other litigations from other political parties days before then were also trashed.

Hon Esile, while reacting to the outcome of the judgement, in a press statement described the judgement as a true reflection of Imolites’ collective wish.

Adding that it was a practical reality at the poll on November 11, 2023, where the governor made history by winning the entire 27 Local Government Areas of the State.

The Onuimo lawmaker expressed gladness towards the end of political distractions on the path of the visionary 3R administration of governor Uzodimma in the state, stressing that the governor’s prime focus on effective governance would continue.

Hon Uba James Esile, on behalf of his constituents, assured governor Hope Uzodimma of his continued support and maximum co-operation, in order to achieve a completely Reconstructed, Recovered and Rehabilitated Imo state, in all aspects as envisaged by him.

However, he enjoined the opposition camps to close ranks and join hands in building the State.

According to Esile, it is time to eschew bitterness and unhealthy rivalry, rather, a time to support the government of the day to thrive.