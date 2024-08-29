Imo LG Election; APC Aspirants In Fear Over Uzodimma’s Consensus Formula

Fear of uncertainty has gripped members of the All Progressive Congress, APC, especially those angling for the party’s ticket to contest the Local Government Areas Elections scheduled for September 21, 2024.

After waiting for guidelines for the contest, Uzodimma on Tuesday bared his minds on what to expected by informing the part leadership and aspirants of intentions to conduct the primaries through consensus.

The governor whose absence from the state for a while was blamed for the delay in the primaries informed the gathering that the party constitution allows for among other processes the Consensus Formula.

According to the governor, aside from Indirect and Direct processes, Consensus is will be okay to avoid in unnecessary rancour and division in the rank and file of the party.

The governor who gave intentions of what to expect further told the gathering that those who lost out and would take the outcome in bad faith may be rewarded with appointments and money refunded back.

However, the governor’s speech didn’t go down well with majority of the aspirants who left the venue jolted and aggrieved.

A Trumpeta correspondent who was at the venue noticed the worried faces of the aspirants at the end of the governor’s speech.

While many murmured to show resentment, others exhibited a body language indicating rejection of the consensus system.

The fear is that Uzodimma may now chose whosever he wants through any style which can’t be challenged by any of the agrieved party members.

The position of the governor had been the issue of the moment and discussions within the APC family in Imo as aspirants battle fear of the unknown.