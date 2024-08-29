Ufotonnie Embarks On Remedial Work At Tony Avenue P/H Road New Owerri

•Installs Solar Street Lights, Roundabout

•Seeks Imo State Govt Intervention

By Onyekachi Eze

Poised to the development of his environs and for the peaceful co-existence of neighbors, Mbaise born business tycoon, Mr. Anthony Ufomaduh has embarked on giving a street in Owerri, a facelift.

He is doing so by the grading of the impassable “Anthony Avenue”, located at the Port Harcourt Road, New Owerri, in the heart of Imo State.

Our Correspondent who visited the site for on-the-spot assessment reported that the said avenue was neither here nor there, following the dilapidated nature.

However, relief came to the few residents when Mr. Anthony Ufomaduh single-handedly ventured into making the main and linking roads assessable by the act of grading the topography of the place.

As if that was not enough, he erected a mini roundabout at the entrance to give the road a facelift.

Also, he mounted solar street lights to illumine the street, especially for night usage of the residents and visitors.

It was also gathered that while Ufomaduh was carrying out these selfless gestures of making the avenue habitable, compliance by the people became a cankerworm as heaps of dustbin which further defaces the street had taken precedence.

The unruly behavior it was learnt therefore paved way for stagnant flood, thereby frustrating the effort of the concerned Imo citizen (Ufomaduh).

Fielding questions from Mr. Anthony Ufomaduh also known as Ufotonnie, he described himself as an Imo citizen who considers community development as part of his living.

He disclosed that far back to his hometown in Mbaise, he attracted Japanese government to mount solar street Lights in his immediate Community in Ezinihitte Mbaise, an event that attracted a Japanese Ambassador and was duly commissioned by the then Governor of Imo State, Chief Emeka Ihedioha.

He disclosed that it was in same faith that he had the zeal of developing the Anthony Avenue at New Owerri, as a means of contributing his quota to the growth and development of the State.

According to Mr. Anthony, he is neither a politician nor has any political ambition, rather he consider doing so as part of his social corporate responsibility, and support to the State government.

Regardless, he appealed to the people to consider their health by disilting gutters, disposing refuse where it’s designated and not to litter their environment indiscriminately, as such could breed tsetse flies, mosquitoes and other wild animals resulting to poor health conditions.

In a more passionate mood, the progressive, result oriented Ufomaduh while commending the administration of governor Hope Uzodimma pleaded that he intervenes and construct the road leading to the Anthony Avenue P/H Road New Owerri for them.

He prayed, “Your Excellency, we see your entire good works sir. Keep it up. However sir, may I use this opportunity to draw your attention to our plight on the construction of the sad road in PH road New Owerri. I have tried my little best and if it was possible for me, I could have tarred the road completely.

“Owerri city was once in our time, the cleanest city in Nigeria. I commend you sir for the chains of road network, however sir, we need your help there. This will gladden us and your name will never be forgotten”.

Speaking further, he enjoined all hands to be on deck in returning Imo to its former glory as the cleanest State.