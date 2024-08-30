Nigerians Worse Off Than You Met Them – Afenifere Tells Tinubu

Pan-Yoruba socio-cultural and socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has expressed disappointment at the current economic state of the country, especially since the assumption of office by President Bola Tinubu.

They lamented that the Tinubu-led administration in one year has left Nigerians worse off than they were at the beginning.

This was stated in a communiqué issued at the end of its quarterly meeting presided over by the Deputy Leader, Oladipo Olaitan, held on Tuesday at Isanya-Ogbo, Ogun State.

Afenifere, while maintaining that the country is troubled by pervasive hardship, hunger, insecurity, and massive unemployment, noted that the present administration lacked the forethought and insight regarding the handling of public funds.

The communique reads: “Afenifere noted that the Nigerian people are sorely troubled by the pervasive hardship, crippling hunger, unremitting insecurity in the land, runaway inflation, massive unemployment, etc. all of which have left the people worse off than they were at the beginning.

“Afenifere also observed the reckless, obstinate and indifferent attitude of the government to the long-term effects of the lack of forethought or purpose regarding the handling of the public revenue.

“Afenifere rued some of the Tinubu administration’s profligate predilection or inclination to waste resources, viz.

(a) $100m or N240 billion as purchase price for an Airbus A330 as jet for the President and a further $50m to retrofit it.

(b) N950m each as purchase price of a new set of armoured Cadillac Escalade Limousine SUVs as befitting vehicles for the President.

(c) N21 billion for renovating a new mansion for the Vice President

(d) N90 billion as subsidy for religious pilgrimage

(e) N10 billion to renovate the Presidential Lodge at Ribadu Road, Lagos, etc.”

The group also objected to the present harassment of media professionals while performing their jobs and urged the government to familiarise itself with Section 39 of the Constitution, which protects the freedom of the press and expression.