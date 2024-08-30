Solomento Auto Center Limited Owerri Marks 5years Anniversary: Their Outstanding Performance In Car Maintenance Across Nigeria

By Onyekachi Eze

In referencing the number one care centers across Nigeria, “Solomento Auto Center Limited”, Owerri, in the capital of Imo State, stands tall, all thanks to the Chief Executive Officer, Solomon Ibeh, for his vision and International best practices which is exhibited at the workshop.

Solomento Auto Center Limited, Owerri, birthed five years ago amid pomp and pageantry.

In keeping to its avowed determination of ranking first in quality and prompt delivery, Solomento Auto Center has not left any stone unturned towards sustaining the tempo.

However, commemorating the fifth anniversary on August, 14, 2024 at the Center located along Port Harcourt Road, Owerri, the CEO and his Staff seized the opportunity to reverence God in a thanksgiving/prayer session.

It witnessed a moment of reflection comprising how it debuted till the current stage of its 5 years anniversary.

The CEO, Solomon Ibeh was elated and expressed great appreciation to all their numerous customers from far and near, pointing out that without them, the great vision and mission of the place may not have manifested and waxing stronger.

To the Management and Staff, he commended their resilience and urged them to step up the tempo for their customer’s satisfaction.

Similarly, the Staff did not hide their feelings towards appreciating their boss and for creating an enabling environment for them to work and serve the public, stressing that for car repairs, maintenance and other auto related services, Solomento remains the number one.

Meanwhile, it is worthy of record to note that Solomento Auto Center Limited Owerri specializes on the following;

Car Painting, Mechanical, Electrical and A/C Repairs, All types vehicles, engine computer inspection and resetting, Modification jobs, Accidental collision and body repairs, Necessary supporting tools and computer diagnosing.systems to handle any types of vehicles, Latest type computerized paint colour mixing unit and latest technology paint booth with temperature control for a uniform bake and dust free surface finish, Special tools to repair body work and retain the original finish without damaging any internal structure, Latest type MIG welding, SPOT Welding and easy dent removing equipment for maintaining high quality, Vehicle service history maintained on our computerized system, available upon customer request.

Solomento Auto Center is a flagship company with state-of-art facilities and equipments for Car Repair and Maintenance.

With more than 30 years experience in car repairs and business administration, they provide all the customers with the best and honest service at a fair price.

Known as A TOTAL SOLUTION SHOP FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND, they offer service, repairs and sale of genuine spare-parts and accessories support to their customers, with experienced

technicians in repairing all leading car brands.

SOLOMENTO AUTO CENTER LIMITED

HEAD OFFICE : Plot C37/C38 Housing Area W, Owerri-Portharcourt Road Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria.

AUSTRALIA OFFICE:

79 Horne St. Campbelfield, Melbourne Victoria 3061, Australia

Telephone:08143195978/08105633713

Email:info@solomentoautocenters.com

Website:www.solomentoautocenter.com

Instagram handle: @solomentoautocenter_

Facebook: Solomento Auto Center

Tiktok: @solomentoautocenter