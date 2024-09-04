NIGERIAN ASSOCIATION OF TECHNOLOGISTS ENGINEERING (NATE), IMO BRANCH HONOURS ENGR IKENNA ELEZIEANYA

By Innocent Osuoha

In a bid to make Imo State the technological hub of the South East and Nigeria at large, the Commissioner for Science, Technology, Innovations and Engineering Services, Rt Hon Ikenna Elezieanya has assured the Nigerian Association of Technologists In Engineering ( NATE) Imo State Branch of a bilateral relationship.

The Commissioner was speaking when a delegation of NATE, Imo State branch paid him a courtesy visit.

The Commissioner who is an Engineer by Profession disclosed that his office was ever ready to partner Engineers and professional bodies with ideas and creativity in innovation to ensure that the mandate of his Ministry was achieved in line with Governor Hope Uzodimma’s 3R mantra of recovery, reconstruction and rehabilitation.

Going further, Engineer Elezieanya also used the occasion to intimate them of the programmes and activities of his Ministry which included fishing out young talented Imolites, including those in diaspora, with innovative skills in various areas for an interface with the government through his office to see how to improve and empower them for their general well being to avoid their getting entangled with social vices.

He commended the leadership and entire members of NATE for finding it worthy to identify with his office and their willingness to partner the state government and expressed his gratitude while promising to look into their demands

Earlier in his speech, the Chairman of NATE, Imo State Branch, Engr(Apostle) Ihejiobi Godwin Ikechukwu had lauded Governor Hope Uzodimma for appointing Engr Elezieanya as the Commissioner for Science, Technology, Innovation & Engineering services and described him as a round peg in a round hole.

According to him, “Engr Elezieanya will deliver considering his past achievements while at the Federal House and his achievements which earned him the title “Mr Project” .

He intimated the Commissioner of their activities which include building a bridge of understanding and confidence between engineering professionals and government in matters of engineering, technology and national development amongst others.

The Chairman then prayed the Commissioner to use his good offices to help eradicate quackery in the body and encourage professional members to identify with them by renewing their membership whenever due and called for government sponsorship of members to workshops, Seminars and Conferences as well as the engagement of experienced/retired members who are not tired but are in private business in the area of contract execution or part time appointment.

The leader of the delegation revealed the preparedness of NATE Imo State to collaborate with the State government to organize a technological EXPO and appealed for the provision of an office space to enhance their the operations.

He pleaded with the Commissioner to assist them in the revival of their regulatory bodies such as Imo State Technical Committee (ISTC), Imo State Expatriate Monitoring Committee ( ISEMC) of Engineering Regulations Monitoring (ERM) in which the COREN registered Technologists will be fully involved.

Highlight on the occasion was the presentation of TECHNOLOGICAL MERIT AWARD of EXCELLENCE to Engr Elezieanya in recognition of his exemplary efforts in the promotion of engineering practice in Nigeria as well as his outstanding contributions to the development of science and technology and engineering profession which was done by a National President Emeritus and Chairman Board of Fellows Engineer Dr Leo Okereke.