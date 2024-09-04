Imo LGA Polls: Call Your SSG To Order, Ehime Mbano People, APC Tell Uzodimma 

•Vow To Resist Iwu’s Move Of Installing Cousin Brother As Executive Chairman

Members of the All Progressive Congress, APC, from Ehime Mbano Local Government Area, have handed a stern warning to the Secretary to the Imo State Government of Imo State, Chief Cosmos Iwu to steer clear of the selection process of who becomes the APC flagbearer in the LGA.

This was even as the people have accused him of bias and acts inimical to the progress of the Party in Ehime Mbano by projecting and foisting his own Cousin brother from same electoral Ward (Umukabia Ward), Cosmos Osuji as a candidate for the upcoming Chairmanship race.

The SSG, was also said to have made every efforts in ensuring that no other person aside his cousin emerges the next Ehime Mbano LGA Executive Chairman.

This decision, we gathered has not gone down well with majority of the people, especially among the APC family.

To them, it is a slap on the sensibility of all the leaders, APC aspirants and the entire people of the LGA.

It was disclosed that because of his plum position in the state government, hence the supremacy imposition of his anointed contestant.

Against the backdrop, except by the grace of God and for a rapid intervention by the governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, crisis that would throw the APC off balance in the Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State, is brewing.

This is not unconnected to the preparations for the proposed September 21, 2024 LGA elections into the Chairmanship and Councillorship positions.

While aspirants for each of the seats have done the needful by obtaining their nomination of Interest and Expression forms, as well as passing through the necessary screening, APC in Ehime Mbano appears scattered.

Ahead of the primary election of the ruling APC to select her respective flag bearers for the September 21 poll, it is war of supremacy of power and who knows who.

It was reliably gathered that already, the incumbent Secretary to the Government of Imo State, Chief Cosmos Iwu who hails from Ehime Mbano is rooting for his blood relative to occupy the Chairmanship seat.

This move by Iwu, it was gathered has caused serious disaffection and uproar among all the aspirants jostling for the number one executive position of Ehime Mbano.

This newspaper scooped from reliable sources that since the governor met with the contestants last week where he gave a snippet on how the candidates would emerge with Uzodimma saying he prefers a consensus pattern, Chief Cosmos Iwu is said to have stepped up his game of ensuring that his Cousin emerges without minding whose ox is gored.

This decision, according to information gathered, has not only raised questions about Iwu’s integrity and his genuine love for the Party, APC, and Uzodimma, but has also called the attention of the leader of the Party in Imo State to halt the looming danger before it explodes.

In another twist, while the SSG who is allegedly believed to be insisting that if not his Cousin brother from same Umukabia Ward by name Cosmos Osuji, another party would be supported to win the Chairmanship position rather than APC.

It was also alleged that same person the SSG is projecting and trying to foist on them has not been a core party loyalist, but boasting on the brother’s status in government.

Some of the natives of the LGA who aired their views on the matter have frowned at the perceived egocentrism of SSG Cosmos Iwu. They also doubted his genuity to the progress of the party.

They vowed to resist any attempt by him to force a candidate on them, especially when the person in question is his Cousin from same electoral Ward.

According to them, they attributed such act as high-handedness and foolishness of the highest cadre from someone who they said supposed to live by example.

The angry constituents disclosed that Iwu should steer clear of the LGA election and allow the wish of the people prevail.

Adding that since there are seven Chairmanship aspirants from Ehime Mbano, let the process of selecting the candidate be transparent and be decided by the party faithful and the people of Ehime Mbano.

“With all due respect, Chief Cosmos Iwu should respect his age and position in government as the SSG. Forcing his cousin brother Cosmos Osuji on us as the APC Chairmanship candidate is what we will not take. We will resist him and his surreptitious moves with the last drop of our blood.

“We have 7 people in the contest, let the popular person emerge through a transparent means as it would please every Tom and Jerry. Our Leader, our beloved Governor addressed us and preached for a peaceful process, unfortunately, his appointee of such status is causing chaos in his LGA due to greed and his quest to control the LGA. We say no to Iwu and his antics”, said one of the angry ladies who preferred anonymity.

Furthermore, they attributed the actions of the Scribe to the Imo State Government as part of his preparations for his 2027 gubernatorial ambition, positing that currently, he is extending same tentacles to their sister LGAs of Obowo, and Ihitte-Uboma just to get hold of the LGAs.

He was further accused of running affairs of the APC Party in Ehime Mbano as his private business without any recourse to the dictates of the government he serves and the party he claims to belong.

However, they called on Governor Uzodimma, the party leadership in the State to call Iwu to order by allowing the people make a favourable decision that would be devoid of “one man show”.