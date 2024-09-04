Birthday Anniversary: Diamond Brothers Club Int’l Celebrates Grand Patron, Cardinal Chidi Ewurum

•As Lord Mayor Attributes Him As Pathfinder Of Love, Great Philanthropist

By Onyekachi Eze

A notable Social Club known as Diamond Brothers International Club resident in South Africa, has sent a warm wishes to its Grand Patron, Cardinal Chidi Ewurum over his birthday anniversary.

The Lord Mayor, Uchenna Anozie in a media interview with Newsmen described the celebrant as a jolly good fellow and lovable personality whose great impacts to humanity cannot be over emphasized.

He averred that celebrating the Grand Patron Cardinal Chidi Ewurum is not out of place, considering how resilient and pragmatic he has been to towards the growth of the Club and to mankind in general.

Speaking further, the Lord Mayor appreciated all the members for their support and sponsorship towards the success of the glamorous birthday bash in honour of the grand patron.

In no special order, he thumbed up for Hon FS Theo Mmeremukwu, Pastor Jude Nwosu, Hon Chinedu Nnabuke among others.

Anozie enthused that Ewurum has shown massive capacity and a father figure.

Also, the Lord Mayor commended the founding Members of Diamond Brothers Club International for their vision and mission statement of the Club which has remained unshaken.

In further appreciation, he outlined Chancellor Chidi Anyanwu, Hon. Bruno Oparaocha, Hon. Bobo Ukiwe, Hon. Charles Nzeribe, Hon. Izu Okoro, Patron Don Richard, Nze Nasa Osuala, Prince Udemezue as well as other Patrons for their unflinching support and unique roles in the success of the Club.

Lord Mayor also eulogized other prestigious brothers from the South East viz; Anambra, Enugu, Delta, Abia, Imo, and Ebonyi States for showing strong force in taking Diamond Brothers International Club to a greater heights.

Similarly, accolades were extended to the Duke, Chief Chijioke Nwaneri for championing a stronger Nigerian branch.

In keeping the fire burning, Lord Mayor assured to inaugurate a new branch in the USA, Europe and in the UK, disclosing that its registration is in the offing.

Passionately, he charged all the members on unity and peace, while urging all the contestants for the upcoming Club’s election to exhibit spirit of sportsmanship, and not a do or die affair, but to place the Club paramount.

In their own accord, Okenze Ugochukwu Achonye, and, Dikejiejemba chuks chilaka appreciated the Congress of Diamond Brothers International Club for the effort and oneness.

They all wished the birthday celebrant well and more good life in his endeavors.