2023 Imo Guber; Labour Party Candidate, Athan Achonu Addresses Imo People Following Supreme Courtr Final Ruling

Ladies and gentlemen of the press, Labour Party EXCO & Members, Athan Achonu Campaign Organisation, Esteemed citizens of Imo State, and Well-wishers.

Today marks a significant moment in our collective journey to bring transformative change to our dear Imo State. After a legal battle that traversed the Tribunal, the Appeal Court, and finally, the Supreme Court, the judiciary has delivered its verdict on the suit I filed challenging the results of the November 11, 2023, Governorship Election. The Supreme Court has decided and by that concluded this chapter of our democratic process.

While I respect the judiciary as the final arbiter in our legal system, I must express my deep concerns regarding the circumstances surrounding this judgment. These concerns are not borne out of bitterness but out of a steadfast commitment to the principles of justice and fairness that our democracy should uphold.

It is worthy of mention that a dangerous and unhealthy political culture has been introduced by the ruling party, the APC. They manipulate election results and, in a brazen display of arrogance, tell the opposition to go to court. It is clear now that in Nigeria, it is no longer the people who decide who wins an election; it is the judiciary. The audacity of this practice, where the judiciary’s pronouncements outweigh the people’s votes, should alarm every patriotic Nigerian.

It has also become painfully evident that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has become another arm of the ruling party, the APC, turning our entire democratic institution into a mere circus. Unfortunately, the Judiciary is not able to ensure INEC does the right thing in election petition matters such as this.

Let us also reflect on what looks like deliberate misinformation by Osita Chidoka, which he presented on Channels TV a day before the final judgment by the Supreme Court on the Imo State Governorship Election debacle. His presentation seemed like a strategic act to condition the minds of the people on a predetermined outcome. On one hand, he acknowledged that there was an illegality (over-voting), on the other he suggested that the same process that gave birth to the illegality can be trusted to wear the robe of legality. Be it as it may, this is a matter for another day.

While I recognize the importance of unity and cooperation, I want to assure you that as the opposition, the Labour Party and my campaign organization will remain vigilant. We must play the role of an opposition guided by decency, decorum, and constructive criticism. Let us call out the government where it is failing and encourage it where it is doing well. Let us redefine how opposition politicking should be conducted, for Imo State is our collective patrimony. We must avoid anything that could tarnish our State’s image, impede its progress, or harm the livelihood of our people.

To the people of Imo State, I extend my deepest gratitude for your unwavering support and belief in our vision for a more prosperous state. Though this judicial decision may be disheartening, our resolve to serve you and champion your interests remains unbroken.

Let me make it clear- our political competition was driven by a shared desire to see Imo State flourish. Now that the contest is over, we must focus on what truly matters—building a sustainable Imo.

In conclusion, I thank you all for your unyielding support, your courage, and your belief in a brighter future for Imo State. Together, we shall continue to strive for a just, fair, and truly democratic Nigeria.

God bless Imo State. God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Thank you.

©Senator Athan Nnejilenanim Achonu

3/9/24