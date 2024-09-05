APEX COURT VICTORY; Imo Legislature Gives Nod To Deputy Speaker’s Motion

•Congratulates Governor Uzodimma

By Onyekachi Eze

Overwhelmed by the victory of Governor Hope Uzodimma at the Supreme Court on August 23, 2024, which brought an end to all the 2023 Imo State gubernatorial election litigations, the Imo State House of Assembly has sent warm felicitations to the governor over this development.

This was even as the House through its resolution has affirmed the governor’s victory as well deserved.

In a motion moved by the Deputy Speaker, and member representing Nwangele State Constituency, Rt. Hon. Amara Chyna Iwuanyanwu, during Tuesday September 3, 2024, plenary session, he stated that the Supreme Court victory was affirmation of the overall victory he polled across the 27 LGAs in November 11, 2023.

Iwuanyanwu added that the judgement on that Friday August 23 elicited wide jubilation from all corners and across party boards.

Maintaining that the apex Court further authenticated the wish of Imolites. To this end, the Deputy Speaker commended the Judiciary for fair hearing, last resort for the common man and for upholding justice.

“We are in the mood of jubilation and celebration. All the streets, all churches were filled with people celebrating and thanking God for the victory. We are aware of the level of work the Governor has done in the State. In appreciation, the people of Imo State reelected him on November 11, 2023, with an overwhelming victory across all the 27 Local Government Areas of the State”, said the Deputy Speaker.

He maintained that with the case over, the governor will now be more focused than ever in delivering effective governance to Ndi Imo.

Similarly, he enjoined all and sundry to support the government of the day in Imo State, especially in his bid of making Imo State great both human, economic and infrastructure wise.

The motion was duly seconded by the Majority Leader, Rt. Hon Kanayo Onyemaechi and received a massive support of the entire Lawmakers.

In their respective submissions, the Legislators thumbed up for the Chief Sponsor, for bringing up the motion.

According to them, “Ndi Imo came out enmasse. Ndimo voted for Governor Uzodimma. Ndi Imo protected the votes. And Governor Uzodimma won convincingly. Unfortunately, the losers went to the tribunal, appeal and supreme Courts, but the Justices saw reasons and upheld the victory of our darling Governor”.

They further described the Governor’s victory as a product of diligent work which he showcased in his first term.

Satisfied with their submissions, the Speaker, Rt Hon Chike Olemgbe, put it to vote and it was adopted and ruled thus,

“Be It Resolved By This Honourable House To Congratulate His Excellency, The Governor Of Imo State, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma On His Well Deserved Victory At The Supreme Court”.