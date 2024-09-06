Uncertainty in LP Over Entrance of Ihedioha’s Rebuild Imo Political Group

… Achonu’s Fate Unknown

With the anticipated coming of Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha into the Labour Party, fate of the party’s governorship candidate in the last election, Senator Athan Achonu and followers is unknown.

Reports have it that Ihedioha who left the PDP last year with his Rebuild Imo Political Group are warming up to join the Labour Party.

The speculation became rife when pictures of his meeting with the party’s Presidential candidate, Peter Obi gained public attention.

With Ihedioha beefing the rank of Labour Party with his followers, there are fears that Achonu may not have ground again to control affairs of the party.

Labour Party in the state can be said to be under Achonu as he used the party’s flag to run for the governorship.

The expected coming of Ihedioha again coincided with the removal of the former National Chairman Abure and replacement with a former Minister, Nenadi Usman.

There are fears that the entrance of the new national party chairman may sweep away that of Achonu at the state level to give room for Ihedioha’s men to come and take over.

This development, according to Trumpeta findings is putting fears in the minds of the existing structure under Achonu’s care.