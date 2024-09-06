Names of APC Chairmanship, Councillorship Candidates Hit ISIEC 

…former SOLADS of Oguta, Ohaji/Egbema, Isiala Mbano, Oru West Return

If words reaching Trumpeta is anything to go by, the Imo State Independent Electoral Commission, ISIEC, has received the list of candidates of the All Progressive Congress APC for the September 21, LGA Elections.

Confusion had surrounding issues about the candidates APC will file for the polls until after the Supreme Court Judgement when the governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma returned from Abuja to declare the form the primaries will take.

The governor who subscribed to a consensus system it was learnt in consultation with leaders picked candidates for the various positions.

While confusion reigned in the party for a while, the leadership made selections and came out with names of the candidates.

As at the time of this report, Trumpeta can reveal that names have been sent to ISIEC to beat the electoral deadline.

Though, many of the names had not been made public but it was learnt that most of the former SOLADs came are coming back. For Oguta, Ifeanyi Nani is the party’s candidate while Oru West and Ohaji/Egbema LGAs have Willy Okoliegwo and Marcel Amadioha. In Isiala Mbano it is Chika Okoroike

In Ihitte/Uboma LGA it is Obioha Ndukwe.

Trumpeta however learnt that the candidacy of Okoliegwo of Oru West is being challenged by leaders of the LGA who are said not to be comfortable with his nomination.