Aftermath of State PDP Congresses; Sam Daddy Anyanwu, Onyeriri In Cold War 

All is not well in the Imo State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party at the moment.

Reason can’t be eliminated from the crisis of confident ruining the fortunes of the party since last weekend’s party congress to elect party officials at the state level.

It would be recalled that new party officials were elected to lead the party for the next four years in the state.

After accreditation and necessary items, delegates moved to the Kanu Nwankwo sports complex in Owerri for the voting where a former House of Reps member, Hon Austin Nwachukwu emerged Chairman.

Trumpeta learnt that the conduct and outcome are causing breach of trust and confidence in the party especially between the two remaining gladiators in the party, Senator Sam Daddy Anyanwu and Hon Jones Onyeriri.

Anyanwu and Onyeriri ran a joint ticket in the last governorship Election in Imo State as PDP Guber and Deputy candidates respectively.

But since the conduct of the Congresses there is no love lost between the two especially among their followers in the party.

Trumpeta learnt that the camp of Onyeriri is not comfortable with the outcome of the congress where non of their men and women got choice positions.

To worsen the situation for Onyeriri camp in Imo PDP, Trumpeta was informed that from the secretariat of the party in Abuja, the former member who represented Nkwerre, Isu, Nwangele and Njaba Federal Constituency was tactically sent to Rivers State to supervise the congress as a means not to be on ground in Owerri to protect the interest of his followers in Imo.

It was learnt that the camp of Onyereri got nothing from the new Exco leaving all positions to that of Anyanwu, a situation that has not gone down well to members of the party.

Trumpeta observed that apparently not in tune with the development, the camp of Onyeriri has turned their backs on the PDP and yet to send congratulations to the new state Excos.

It was further gathered that the situation has created disturbing trends in the party as those believed to be loyal to Onyereri are keeping off from the affairs of the party.