Light Up Imo Electricity Project Bill Scales 2nd Reading In Imo Assembly

•As Chief Presenter, Onyemaechi Commends Uzodimma’s Vision

•Says, When Passed Will Ensure 24-Hours Power Supply

By Onyekachi Eze

Days of epileptic power supply, total blackout, or noise pollution from generator sound, may have come to an end in Imo State, if the bill presented at the House of Assembly is anything to go by.

The good news is that a bill backing the generation and distribution of constant power supply in the State is nearing passage as a Law, at the 10th House of the Imo State House of Assembly.

The Majority Leader and Member representing Owerri West State Constituency at the State Legislature, Rt. Hon. Kanayo Dele Onyemaechi, during Thursday September 5, 2024, plenary session presenting the “Light Up Imo Electricity Project Bill”.

The bill is contained of forty-six sections.

Expatiating on the bill, the Chief presenter, Hon Onyemaechi disclosed that earlier in the year 2024, Governor Hope Uzodimma and the Vice President, Shettima were in Enugu State for the Federal government’s nod on the Light up electricity project in the South East States.

After which in the same earlier 2024, the present 10th Assembly followed up through a resolution at the Chambers and urged the Govenror to seek relevant partnership to ensure that Imo State queues into the light up programme.

The Majority Leader revealed that currently, all the twenty-seven Local Government Areas of the State and the Orashi electricity company are in partnership, hence, added that the bill is another viable means of giving the process a full legal backup.

Hon Kanayo Onyemachi further opined that for the fact the President Tinubu’s led Federal government removed the electricity project from the exclusive list and empowered respective States to generate and distribute their own light, Imo State as a leading State won’t be dulling.

To this end, Onyemaechi commended governor Uzodimma for his thought-out vision in placing the welfare of Imolites first before others.

Adding that the bill so presented and scaled through the second reading, yesterday, was another great impact of a good government that Uzodimma is Championing in Imo State.

“This is what we call that the government is working. This is for the betterment of all IMO STATE people. It will brighten up the living standard of the people. Thank God for blessing us with governor Hope Uzodimma; he feels the pulse of the people he governs”, he enthused.

Furthermore, the Owerri West ranking Lawmaker raised the bar of hope among Imolites by asking them to rejoice as they would soon experience uninterrupted power supply.

Rt. Hon. Onyemaechi submitted that by the time the bill is passed into law and the project fully commissioned in Imo, all the artisans, civil servants, private and public establishments, respective families in the State would have a cause to smile.

He maintained that electricity is an essential need of everybody, hence the reason for the bill so presented.

Therefore, following its relevance, all the Lawmakers present spoke in unison without any dissenting voice, as they agreed that the light up Imo electricity project bill is wholesome and should be all embraced and given accelerated passage.

Having passed the first and second reading, it was committed to the Committee of the whole House for third reading and possible passage at the next adjourned date being Tuesday, September 10, 2024.