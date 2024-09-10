Sept 21, 2024 LGA Election Threatened

… Council Headquarters Under Siege by Unknown Gunmen

The possibility of the September 21 2024 Local Government Areas Elections holding as scheduled may not be realistic if Trumpeta observations are anything to hold on to.

Barely two weeks to the council polls scheduled in Imo State, confusion, crisis and insecurity are rocking the localties sending signal of fear in the minds of the people about the conduct of the election.

Only recently, yet to be identified gunmen wrecked havoc in two council secretariats by killing people and setting it ablaze.

The worst hit are Isiala Mbano and Obowo where unknown gunmen attacked the council to destroy property in the premises.

The attack at Isiala Mbano by hoodlums last week led the destruction of properties as the council headquarters was set ablaze by the attackers.

Trumpeta was informed that the attacks on the LGAs have instilled fear in the minds of the state government and officials of ISIEC. Since the election will be held in the rural areas and collation of results at the LGA headquarters, the state of insecurity may force the election organisers change mind.

The prediction that ISIEC may change date may not be unconnected to what was obtained during the national elections where the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, had to either shift or call off elections in areas there were insecurity cases.

Though, ISIEC officials are yet to react on the matter but this newspaper learnt that their personnel deployed to the local areas for the job are not forthcoming with positive responses.

A staff who spoke to our reporter confirmed the development by adding that their workers including ad hoc staff may find it difficult to go the local areas for the conduct of the election