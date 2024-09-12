DR. UGORJI TO JOIN THE HARRIS/WALZ CAMPAIGN

The pioneer and Immediate past Commissioner for Homeland Security and Vigilante Affairs in Imo State, Dr. Ugorji Okechukwu Ugorji, will head to the United States of America to assist Kamala Harris in her historic quest to become the first female president and commander-in-chief of the world’s only superpower. He was appointed to the campaign effort in August after Harris became the nominee of the Democratic Party but he delayed his travel to the US because of the local government elections in Imo State scheduled for September 21, 2024.

Dr. Ugorji will work in the campaign’s “Get Out The Vote” (GOTV) unit out of a New Jersey office. His specific beat will be in the battleground Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, which has boundaries with New Jersey. He will help coordinate phone banks and door-to-door visits. He will also participate in the registeration of new voters in time for the elections in November.

While Pennsylvania is considered a toss up between Democrats and Republicans, New Jersey is solidly for the Democrat Party flag bearer in the presidential contest.

A dual citizen of Nigeria and the US, Dr. Ugorji has been an active operative of the Democratic Party for over twenty five years. Apart from New Jersey state gubernatorial elections, he has worked on the national campaigns of Jesse Jackson, Bill Clinton, Barrack Obama, Hilary Clinton, and Joe Bidden. He plans to return to his nonprofit work in Owerri and Abuja after the US elections.