Kidnappers Lay Ambush Near  FUTO Gate Location 

The state of insecurity around the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, FUTO, has worsened with reported ambush laid by suspected kidnappers around the gate of the higher institution.

Before now, there had been cases of criminal activities ranging from robbery to kidnapping incidents on the Obinze-Ihiagwa Road, near Owerri.

Security operatives had also apprehended kidnappers from the forest near the university premises.

But Trumpeta learnt that the menace has increased again with dangerous dimensions as kidnappers are alleged to be engaging in abducting people near the school gate.

This worrisome development was confirmed by a recent notification raising the alarm about the activities of kidnappers near the FUTO Gate.

According to details obtained online, FUTO management warned its students and staff to be warry of activities of the kidnappers who it was stated operator in early and late hours of the day.

The statement on the security alert from the Office of the Registrar expressed concern over the spare of kidnapping incidents alone the Obinze-Ihiagwa Road that leads to the gate of the University.

“Management also noted that these incidents happen very early in the morning and late in the evening.”

The statement reads, “Management of the University has noted recent kidnapping incidents on the Obinze-Ihlagwa Road, very close to the University Main gate.

To protect students, the university advised them to limit their movements outside the campus during certain specific hours.

The university further added that “Students are directed to shun unnecessary movements out/into the University between 6.00 a.m. and 6.00 p.m. to avoid falling victim to the activities of these hoodlums,”

The students were urged to remain vigilant and to keep their families informed of their whereabouts. “Students are also enjoined to be vigilant and inform their parents, guardians or any significant other of their movements,”