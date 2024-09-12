Fresh Legislative Milestone For Kanayo Onyemaechi, As Imo  Assembly Passes His “Light Up Imo Project” Bill Into Law

Through resilience, dedication, and his passion for proactive legislation, the Lawmaker representing Owerri West State Constituency, at the Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Kanayo Onyemaechi’s bill for electrification across the 27 LGAs of the State has been passed into Law.

The bill which was committed to the Committee stage at the last plenary session of September 5, 2024, got the last gavel on Tuesday, September 10, 2024.

Following a report of the House Committee on Power and rural electrification, headed by Hon Kelechi Ofurum and its members Honorables; Benard Ozoemena and Francis Osuoha, the Speaker, Rt. Hon Chike Olemgbe, read out the Committee’s report at the committee of the whole House, on Tuesday.

It was considered clause by clause and was eventually passed into Law.

The bill was in the name of the Majority Leader, Hon Kanayo Onyemaechi, who had earlier at the second reading highlighted on the numerous gains to Imolites when assented.

Trumpeta House of Assembly Correspondent who followed the proceedings reported that the Light up Imo project was aimed at combating the poor electricity supply in the entire 27 Local Government Areas of the State.

As a means of giving the governor a Legislative backing to entering into a healthy partnership with relevant persons and or companies to independently generate and distribute light.

The Chief sponsor of the bill further informed that following the attendant benefits attached to Imo State generating its own electricity, artisans, corporate and private businesses as well as households would be relieved of electricity burden.

Onyemaechi reiterated that governor Hope Uzodimma determined to the overall welfare of Ndi Imo would not leave any stone unturned towards ensuring an uninterrupted power supply, hence the bill so passed into law.

Speaking to Trumpeta, the Owerri West ranking Legislator opined, “when we say of good governance, this is one practical aspect of it, if not one of the major. Everybody needs electricity in the day to day affair, this bill now passed into Law will guarantee good living and business boom for all sectors. Imo State is about to move out from blackouts, noise pollution from generator sound, and unhealthy generator fumes.

“The main objective of the project is to facilitate the rehabilitation, expansion and maintenance of the State’s electricity infrastructure, ensuring Stable power generation, transmission and distribution throughout the twenty seven (27) Local Government Areas of Imo State”, Hon. Onyemaechi said.

The law we gathered will enable the State government, the 27 LGAs and the Orashi Electricity Company limited streamline activities towards uninterrupted power generation in Imo State.