2027 Guber: Fears Over Uzodimma’s Stance On Charter Of Equity Over Outcome Of APC Primaries Of LGA Candidates

Hopes of politicians in Imo State, especially those of the Owerri and Okigwe Zones hoping that the principle of Charter of Equity, being canvased by the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma for the next Governorship election may be in for a shocker when 2027 gubernatorial election approaches.

Since Uzodimma commenced his second term in office, discussions on who becomes the next governor of the state have been on the front burner in the political firmament.

By 2027, Uzodimma would be completing his second term making it impossible to go for another tenure.

The discussion and campaign have been on which zone takes over the position after Uzodimma, arising from his claims of relying on the Charter of Equity mantra.

Uzodimma during his pre-November 11, 2023 Governorship Election campaign said that after him comes the Charter of Equity principle.

The verbal claims of the governor threw up zonal jingoists from the three Senatorial Zones of the state raising issues concerning the statement of the governor related to the Charter of Equity.

However, judging from the manner candidates of APC, the party of the governor, emerged, for the Local Government Areas election, scheduled for September 21, 2024, there are fears that the Charter of Equity campaign of Uzodimma may be sheer rhetoric judging from the total disregard to zoning and rotational formula in the various LGAs.

Trumpeta learnt that in almost all the LGAs in Imo State, there was strict jettisoning of the principle of Equity and Rotational policy obtained in the LGAs before now thereby questioning the morality of the governor on Charter of Equity.

From Okigwe to Ihitte Uboma and Orlu to Oguta LGAs, the story of disregard to equity, fairness and zoning principles were lacking as those who emerged flag bearers of the APC for the council elections was against charter of equity in their respective localities.

In the three LGAs of Mbaise and Ngor Okpala, non of those who emerged respond to the principles of fairness and zoning arrangements. Same appears to the outcome in LGAs of Orlu and Okigwe Zones.

These developments are creating fears in the minds of not only the followers of the governor but also those who had believed in the verbal commitment of Uzodimma to Charter of Equity.

Fears are rife that the same manner zoning and rotational symmetry were discarded during the consensus arrangements for the emergence of the APC Chairmanship candidates could be replicated when hostilities for the 2027 governorship in Imo hosts up.

The fear emanates from the fact that irrespective of the uninterrupted 16 years Orlu Zone, where Uzodimma comes, would have completed in 2027, the Imo West Senatorial District may have the APC ticket again to produce the next governor.

This newspaper further gathered that this fear is becoming prominent in the minds of the APC chieftains from other zones in the APC.