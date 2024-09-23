Imo Assembly Okays Obinna Egu’s Motion Urging State Govt, Security Agencies To Checkmate Activities Of Scrap Metal Scavengers

Worried about the alarming and dangerous activities of scrap metal scavengers, popularly known as “Iron Condemn,” the member for Ngor Okpala State Constituency, Rt. Hon. Obinna Egu, Ph.D., has advocated for Imo State government to regulate the activities & movements of these scavengers in an effort to ensure a more secure environment.

During the House of Assembly plenary on Wednesday, 18th September 2024, the proactive lawmaker presented a motion declaring that “Iron Condemn” should, ideally, be a legitimate business focused on recycling waste materials and creating wealth.

He regrettably noted that this business has turned into a significant security threat in Imo State, citing the involvement of scavengers in unlawful activities such as theft, vandalism of vital components of electricity transformers, home invasions, espionage, and the leaking of crucial security information to kidnappers and criminals.

Rt. Hon. Egu emphasized the necessity of regulating the activities of the metal scavengers. He stated, “This can best be achieved by creating designated areas where metal scrapping businesses can operate and restricting the activities of the metal scavengers to these designated zones, rather than allowing them to roam the streets and neighborhoods throughout our communities and cities.” He further argued that this approach would significantly help in curbing insecurity in the state.

Therefore, he called upon his colleagues to support him in urging the state government, through the Ministry of Homeland Security and Vigilante Affairs and other security-related agencies, to take action against the undesirable activities of scrap metal scavengers in Imo State, ensuring a more peaceful environment for all.

The motion received prompt approval following several positive contributions from honorable members.

