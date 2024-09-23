Race For Nkwerre Executive Chairmanship: PDP Candidate, Nworisa Ikemba Reginald Reels Out Plans For LGA If Elected

•Advocates For Credible Poll

By Onyekachi Eze

The Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, for Nkwerre Local Government Executive Chairmanship election in Imo State, Engr. Nworisa Ikemba Reginald, has expressed his readiness to render a selfless service it elected.

He assured that all the nook and crannies of Nkwerre Council area would experience a paradigm shift in leadership, administration and infrastructural development if he wins the upcoming LGA election.

Speaking with newsmen in Owerri, on Tuesday, Nworisa, an indigene of Ishi-Owerre, in the Owerre-Nkworji part of Nkwerre, explained that he is ready for the contest, having fulfilled all the requirements by the Imo State Independent Electoral Commission, ISIEC, and the Party, the PDP.

He added that his coming onboard was to bring to bare his wealth of experience to the development of Nkwerre people across the ten Wards.

Nworisa Ikemba also stated that it is ripe to serve his people, and he stands tall for the task in sincerity of mind and positive purpose, adding that, he will give Nkwerre a name they will all be proud of across Nigeria.

Speaking further, the PDP flag bearer maintained that as a democratically elected Chairman, he will listen to the people, feel their pulse and be with them at all times.

He said, “I know that ISIEC is also a part of the Imo State Government, and I know that the Governor is a reasonable man, I have seen him do one or two, I know that he has the interest of the people at heart, and I believe that this election will be free and fair and that votes will count.

“I don’t believe that our votes will not count, I have the strong belief that the governor will ensure that the choice of the people is elected and respected regardless of the political party you are coming from. By the Grace of God, I know that Nkwerre Local Government is PDP”.

Stressing further, the Chairmanship hopeful was certain that having made a name for himself, he has the people’s confidence, and, will win by landslide if the exercise is free and fair.

Commenting further on his antecedents, Engr. Nworisa opined that in Nkwerre, he is a household name, and have positively impacted on the grassroots ranging on the widows, widowers, youths and the women.

“It is not what I will start bragging about, if you come to my Community, it speaks for itself. My People know me, and I know my People. In my honour, I will ensure a democratic dividends and effective administration under my watch”, Nworisa submitted.

However, he assured that if the election if credibly conducted in a free and fair manner, and he didn’t win, he would work with whoever that emerges to move the LGA forward, even though he was high in spirit of his victory.