Oru East Illustrious Sons; Chekwas Oluoha, Nwabugo Okechukwu Celebrate Kinsman, Benneth Igweh Over His Latest AIG Promotion

By Onyekachi Eze

While Nigerians have rolled out drums in celebration of Sir Benneth C. Igweh over his promotion and subsequent decoration as an Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 7, Abuja, his kinsmen have also extended their warm felicitations on that regard.

Benneth Igweh was elevated to the rank of AIG have displayed a gallantry service to the Police force in different cadre.

Before now, he was the Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, before his elevation by the IGP, Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun.

On Tuesday, September 10, 2024, AIG Igweh officially assumed duty as the 34th AIG in charge of zone 7 headquarters, Abuja to supervise the FCT and Niger Police Command.

To share in his joy, a business tycoon and the Director, Henrich Procurement Property and Development Company Ltd, Hon Prince (Dr) Henry Chekwas Oluoha has described the promotion as most deserving of such a gallant officer.

Adding that AIG Igweh has paid his dues to the restoration of peace and combating of crimes since his enrollment into the Nigeria Police Force in 1996.

Chekwas Oluoha in thanking God for such promotion of a kinsman prayed for more good health and protection as he continues to make name in the NPF, and in selfless service to the Nigeria populace.

Also enticed with the latest development, the Chairman, Eagle Homes, Abuja, Mr. Nwabugo John Okechukwu joined on Tuesday in Abuja to witness the decoration ceremony of AIG Benneth Igweh.

The cheerful business mogul alongside his brother and ally, Chekwas were not missing in action.

The duo were delighted to identify with the AIG, especially on his giant exploits in the Police Profession.

It is of note to record that AIG Ben Igwe has served in various capacities within the Force, but not limited to the following:

• Divisional Traffic Officer (DTO) & Patrol and Guard (P&G) Kawo Divisional Headquarters, Kaduna State Police Command

• Divisional Crime Officer (DCO), Kawo Divisional Headquarters, Kaduna State Police Command

• ADC to the Governor of Imo State, from 1999 – 2007

• Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB), FHQ, Abuja, 2007

• Officer in Charge Homicide State CID, FCT Police Command, Abuja, 2007

• Commander Special Anti-Robbery Squad, FCT Police Command, 2007 – 2011

• Divisional Police Officer, FCT Police Command, 2011

• Chief Investigating Officer Joint Military Task Force Operation Restore Order II Damaturu, Yobe State, 2014

• 2i/c IGP Task Force on Terrorism and Heinous Crimes, 2015

• Commander Analytical Tracking and Interception Center (ATIC) FCID, FHQ, Abuja, 2015

• Divisional Police Officer, Ezza South Police Station, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State Police Command

• Area Commander Onu-Eke, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State Police Command

• Commander IGP Monitoring Unit, Port-Harcourt, Annex, 2015

•Assistant Commissioner of Police, IGP Monitoring Unit, FHQ, Abuja, 2016 – 2017

• Commander IGP Monitoring Unit, FHQ, Abuja, 2018 – 2019

• Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operations, Zone 7 Command Headquarters, Abuja, 2019 – 2021

• Deputy Commissioner of Police, Department of Operations, FCT Police Command, 2021 – 2022

• Commander Joint Security Taskforce, FCT, 2021 – 2022

• Commissioner of Police Border Patrol, FHQ, Abuja

• Commissioner of Police, Department of Operations, FHQ, Abuja

• Commander Special Intervention Squad (SIS), FHQ, Abuja.