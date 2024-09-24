Nigerian Institute Of Quantity Surveyors Imo State Chapter Visit Commissioners; Bede Eke, Ralph Nwosu

•Seek Professional Partnership

By Onyekachi Eze

The Imo State Executive Members of the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors, NIQS, have paid a courtesy visit to the State’s Commissioner for Housing and Urban Renewal, Hon. Bede Eke.

This was held last week, September 18, 2024, at the Commissioner’s office at the State Secretariat Complex, Owerri.

Stated as an opportunity towards fostering a robust collaboration and addressing pressing issues in the housing and urban development sector in the State, the Professional body interacted and familiarized with Commissioner Bede Eke.

The leader of the delegation who doubles as the NIQS State Acting Chairman, QS. Dr. Amuda Ogochukwu noted that they visited as courtesy demands, as well as seeking for a better channels to strengthening the relationship between the professional body and the State’s Housing Department.

He observed that NIQS is willing to provide their services especially in the challenging aspect bordering the housing sector.

Amuda also disclosed that despite the huge government effort to the provision of basic infrastructure, including housing, much is still desired, which hinged on poor project/cost management practices, systemic corruption, misappropriation of funds, inadequate planning, among others.

However, he emphasized the importance of engaging relevant but qualified professionals, especially Quantity Surveyors who are both trained and empowered by law to undertake total cost management of building and engineering projects in tackling urban renewal and housing development issues.

The meeting also covered innovative strategies for urban renewal, including sustainable building practices and community engagement in development projects.

Dr. Amuda Ogochukwu therefore assured the Commissioner of their commitment to supporting government’s efforts.

“We are ready to offer our expertise and resources to help develop comprehensive solutions that addresses both current needs and future challenges in our environments.

The Commissioner while highlighting some of the programs of the 3R Administration of governor Hope Uzodinma, expressed interest in leveraging the cutting-edge expertise of Quantity Surveyors to enhance policy formulation and implementation.

The group seized the opportunity to invite the Honourable Commissioner on their Biennial General Meeting of the Institute, alongside the Investiture of its 9th Chairman/Inauguration of the 2024 – 2026 Senate, which comes up on the 25th- 26th September, 2024.

In a related development, the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure in Imo State, Barrister Ralph Nwosu has interfaced with the Members of the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors, NIQS, Imo State chapter.

The meeting was held on Friday, September 20, 2024, at the Commissioner’s office, at the State Secretariat building, on the Port Harcourt Road, Owerri.

According to the Ag State Chairman of NIQS Imo State, QS. Dr. Amuda Ogochukwu, the visit was to officially meet and familiarise with the Works Commissioner.

He pointed out that considering their job specification, Quantity Surveyors are not separated from ensuring that works other infrastructure are carried out efficiently and in accordance to stipulations.

He added that the visit would also address ongoing challenges in the construction sector in the state.

Dr. Amuda in commending the State Governor noted that Uzodimma’s led administration has not left any stone unturned in constructing roads and other projects in the State.

However, he submitted that to complement the governor’s effort, and Nwosu ‘s diligence to duty, the Imo State Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors are willing to collaborate with the government in getting jobs done.

He emphasized the importance of engaging qualified professionals, especially Quantity Surveyors who are trained and empowered by law to undertake total cost management of building and engineering projects in tackling the infrastructure deficit in the State, and proposed innovative solutions, including realistic budgetary provisions, effective monitoring and public-private partnerships.

Amuda utilized the avenue to invite the Commissioner to their upcoming event holding this week.

Responding, Commissioner Ralph Nwosu outlined key infrastructure initiatives of the 3R administration led by Governor Hope Uzodimma, and highlighted the need for quality assurance and timely project completion.

He was elated by their visit.

Both parties expressed a commitment to ongoing dialogue and collaboration, with plans for future workshops and training programs aimed at improving local construction practices.