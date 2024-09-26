Imo State House Of Assembly Committee On Works Storms IICC Reconstruction Site For On-The-Spot Assessment

•As Chigozie Nwaneri, Members Laud Progress, Quality Of Job

By Onyekachi Eze

As part of its Legislative duties of law making and effective oversight functions, the Imo State House of Assembly Committee on Works, has visited the ongoing construction site of the Imo International Convention Center, IICC, at the Warehouse roundabout in the heart of Owerri.

The Committee visited the site yesterday, September 25, 2024, to ascertain the progress of work done so far.

Briefing the contractor handling the project alongside the workers duly spotted working, the IMHA Committee Chairman on Works, Rt. Hon. Chigozie Nwaneri, informed them that they have come to take record of the job so far done.

The IMHA Chief Whip and member representing Oru East State Constituency disclosed that as State Lawmakers, their work is not limited to only law making, but also to oversee that government Agencies, Ministries, Parastatals and establishments carry out their assignments diligently.

He added that as part of their constitutional obligations, they owe the State and Imolites the duty of ensuring that infrastructure in the State are adequately executed and to the best quality.

Speaking further, Hon Nwaneri revealed that the transformational policies of the 3R administration for the overall well-being of Ndi Imo are also extended to the quality Roads and infrastructure.

Recalling on the dilapidated nature of the IICC before Uzodimma came on board to give it a befitting foundation and facelift, Nwaneri expressed delight on the quality of the construction going on at the site.

He informed House of Assembly Correspondents who monitored the oversight function on Wednesday, that by the time the Conference Center is completed at a stipulated time, it would stand to be unmatched in the entire States of the federation.

Similarly, the Oru East ranking Parliamentarian described the ongoing project as a world-class edifice.

He mentioned that the structure is a seven thousand sitting capacity hall both up and underground, and has an escalator in it.

According to him, the Conference Center would be completed before end of November 2024.

Reacting to a question on the maintenance, the Works Committee Chairman outlined some of the roads and structural works of Governor Uzodimma which are durable, and tastefully furnished like the Imo State Assembly complex.

“Our governor is a man of class. All his works are solid and of high quality. This will not be different. Ndi Imo should expect nothing less than world-class quality”, Nwaneri said.

However, the contractor was highly commended for his tact and good job.

Fielding questions from Newsmen, the Contractor handling the project, Sir Benneth Nwokejiobi assured that he will hand over the completed project by November, stating that his paramount duty is to deliver a lasting project that will stand a test of time.

Other Honourable Members present were the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Amara Iwuanyanwu, the Majority Leader, Rt. Hon. Kanayo Onyemaechi, Hon. Uzoma Osuoha.

Others include; Honourables Obinna Egu, Clinton Amadi, Johnson Iheonukara Duru, Innocent Ikpamezie.