Imo Govt Denies Plot To Settle Refugees, IDP From North In Mbano

Imo state government has debunked speculations that the federal government has established an Internally Displaced Persons camp in Ehime Mbano local government area of the state.

It explained that what was being built at Nsu was a training facility for skills acquisition programmes for the people of the South East and not for Nigerians from other parts of the country.

The Commissioner for Information, Public Orientation and Strategy, Hon Declan Emelumba who disclosed this in Owerri regretted that enemies of Nigeria decided to distort a harmless Information from the National Refugees commission so as to pitch Igbos against other parts of the country.

According to Emelumba, the purveyor of the disinformation, Mr Chinonso Uba(alias Nonsokwa) is a notorious propagandist who had severally dished out seditious materials,from his infamous ” hate speech gospel ministry”, to set the nation on fire.

He said the latest mischief by Uba was intended to incite ndigbo against Northerners as a means of making the country ungovernable for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Said he” this is a man who is notorious for churning out hate speeches, founded on stark ignorance of public politics and current affairs, against Northerners. He deliberated twisted the news from the Refugees commission to incite Ndigbo against other Nigerians. “”

The commissioner wondered why the security agencies have not arrested Uba, who in a widely circulated video called on Ndi Imo to rise against other Nigerians.

He noted that by feeding the people with biased information, Uba was laying the ground for a large-scale insurrection against the federal government.

Emelumba said the training centre at Ehime Mbano was the South East slot as other geo political zones got their own slots and would traun their own people accordingly.

He said at no time was it contemplated that refugees would be brought from either the North or the west to be trained in Imo state.

He urged the people of Ehime Mbano, Okigwe zone, and Imo state to ignore the warmongering calls by Uba to rise against the federal government.

He described Uba as a troublemaker who has gone ahead to resurrect a cloned Thisday publications where Governor Hope Uzodimma was allegedly pledging to marry off Imo women to fulani settlers.

The Commissioner said the act was a grand design orchestrated by Uba and his sponsors to unleash another wave of insecurity in Imo state.

He urged the security agencies to wade into this wave of incitement of the people against the government before it escalated into an ethnic conflagration.