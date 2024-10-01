African Democratic Congress Refuses Outcome Of Imo LG Election

..As State Chairman Insists Party Will Seek Cancelation In Court

Controversy and rejection has continued to trail the September 21st 2024 Imo LGA Chairmanship and Councilorship election.

The recent condemnation of the exercise is that of the African Democratic Congress ADC, Party who has described the election as a Sharad and fraud.

Reacting to news men in Owerri over the weekend on the exercise which saw the All Progressives Congress win the 27 LGA’s and all the Councilorship positions, the Imo State ADC Party Chairman, Chief Dr Emma Amuchie and his Secretary, Hon Charles Okoro expressed his party’s total disagreement with the manner with which the election was carried.

He accused the Imo State Independent Electoral Commission, ISIEC to be biased alleging that they connived with APC to organize what he described as fraud in the name of election.

He said his party and IPAC will be challenging the outcome in court and will be ready to to pursue the matter to Supreme court.

“It is a laughable thing cos they was no election, am baffled when people say they was election, where did it take place.

“Completely they was no election because ISIEC was not prepared, they were necessary things they were supposed to have done before the election and they couldn’t do it.

“The twenty days they were supposed to give to party’s to campaign after primaries wasn’t done.

“Plastering of names of candidates before the election proper wasn’t done, even when they decided that they were going ahead to conduct the election, in so many areas they was no materials about 80%.

“Few Areas were they claimed to be materials they wasn’t any result sheet, is it not laughable and fraud on democracy.

So to me, I will say the LG election wasn’t conducted in any form, therefore my party have taken our stand that election didn’t hold, that we are not part and parcel of it.

“We are saying that it should be cancelled and people should come on board to contest in a real and we’ll organized election els ISIEC was biased, they took bribe and they are not worthy to be called and independent body because they messed up.

“They gave us a promise when we met with them and IPAC, that the election was going to be free and fair and we believed them.

“Another laughable thing is that ISIEC collected 200,000 and 51,000 naira from the Chairmen and Councilors respectively. And the money was paid into a POS account, a private office and not ISIEC account.

“We have proof of all these and that’s why we are going to court because this impunity in Imo state mist stop, so we don’t care how they want to see it.

“After ISIEC postponed the election, IPAC demanded for no further postponement but to our greatest surprise the electoral body connived with APC to extend it again and only for them to allow APC fill in their candidates a week before the election date as against the normal 20 days in line with the guideline.

“This is the first time such sharad is happening in Imo as some of us were mislead to believe they election won’t hold again.

“Again, they trained the adhoc staff few days to the election and they names APC card carrying members as the adhoc staff which we would have spotted out and kicked against.

“We are therefore asking that a different and neutral body that is not dominated by the government in power should come in and handle the election because ISIEC handled the so called election as very boyish.