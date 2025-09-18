Obiangwu Community debunks Anuforo’s damning allegations against Hon. Chief Chika Ibekwe

By our reporter

The leadership of Obiangwu Development Union, ODU, has dissociated and distanced the community from comments credited to Mr Chukwuma Anuforo, (a self styled Government Liaison Officer, GLO, of the community) accusing the Executive Chairman of Ngor Okpala LGA, Hon. Chief Mrs Chika Ibekwe of anti party activities.

Reacting to the damning allegations raised in a publication on Edge Express of Monday, 25th August, 2025, the President-General of Obiangwu Autonomous Community, Pastor Opara Paschal Chinedumije disclosed that Mr Anuforo acted unilaterally and not on behalf of the community.

Opara categorically stated that the Ngor Okpala LGA boss has continued to work relentlessly in line with the vision of the 3R and her activities have attracted more opposition elements to the All Progressives Congress, APC, since her assumption of office.

According to him, over 300 members of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Labour Party, LP, All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA led by Hon. Chief Charles Akushie had decamped from their former parties and formally joined APC in Obiangwu/Ezemba- Ward 10 of Ngor Okpala on 24th June,2025.

The President-General stated that he considered it necessary and normal to respond to Anuforo’s accusations against the amiable LG boss, in order to detach the community’s stand point from the personal views canvassed by the self-styled GLO in the said publication.

His words, “As a community, we were alarmed by the damning accusations leveled against our amiable LGA chairperson by our own son, especially as he is posturing as our GLO. While not holding brief for Hon. Ibekwe or the APC in Ngor Okpala, we deemed it necessary and imperative to distance our community from his ungrateful and unpatriotic action.

“Obiangwu Community has no axe to grind with the chairperson and we would not tolerate anyone pitting us against the council leadership and Governor. He is on his own and his views do not represent our opinion or perception of Hon Mrs Chika Ibekwe.” said the PG.

He called on Governor Hope Uzodimma, the leadership of APC in Imo State and the general public to discountenance the publication which he said amounted to a deliberate ploy to mislead and distract the government and party in the area.

He wondered why Anuforo will close his eyes on the progress being recorded in Obiangwu Community under the watch of Hon. Ibewe, but prefers to engage in cheap blackmail and warned him to desist from similar unpatriotic and counterproductive publications going forward.