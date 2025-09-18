JOINT SECURITY OPERATIVES CRUSH IPOB/ESN STRONGHOLDS IN MBAITOLI/NJABA, RESTORE LASTING PEACE

The Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Aboki Danjuma, together with the Military Service Commanders and the Director of the Department of State Services (DSS), Imo State, Wednesday, 17th September 2025, paid an operational visit to Joint Security Operatives comprising the Police, Military, Air Force, Navy, and DSS personnel engaged in special operations at Ezioha in Mbaitoli LGA, and Umuele, Ubuakpu, and Amakor in Njaba LGA.

According to a statement by Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Henry Okoye,

During the ongoing operations, identified IPOB/ESN terrorist camps within these areas were successfully dismantled. In the course of the encounter, several terrorists were neutralized, while some suspects were arrested for further investigation. Others escaped with bullet wounds. Exhibits recovered from the camps include a large cache of arms and ammunition, while Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) were safely detonated by the Joint Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team, alongside other incriminating items.

The high-powered visit was aimed at boosting the morale of the operatives, assessing the progress of the mission, and reaffirming the united resolve of security agencies to restore peace and security across the State.

Present at the visit were the Commander 34 Artillery Brigade, Obinze, Brigadier General I. M. Abass; Air Commodore D. E. Bello, Commander Nigerian Air Force 211 Quick Response Group (QRG); the Commander Oguta Naval Base Commodore MA Abass ; and the Director DSS, DD Uche Dunkwu fsi. They joined the CP in commending the gallant efforts of the operatives, noting their professionalism, discipline, and resilience in confronting terrorism and other violent crimes.

In their separate remarks, Brigadier General Abass, Air Commodore Bello, the Naval Commander, and the Director DSS assured of sustained inter-agency collaboration and support for the operations. They urged the operatives to maintain vigilance, adhere strictly to rules of engagement, and remain focused until total peace is entrenched in the State.

The Imo State Police Command, in synergy with other security agencies, remains committed to eliminating criminal elements and sustaining peace. Residents of Mbaitoli, Njaba, and the entire State are urged to go about their lawful businesses without fear, as normalcy has been restored.

Members of the public are further encouraged to support ongoing operations by providing credible information on suspicious activities through 0803 477 3600, and to report anyone seen with, or treating, gunshot injuries to the nearest Police Station without delay.