PDP Youngest Presidential Aspirant Dr. Ugochukwu Williams Applauds Nigeria’s Outing At IAFTA In Algiers , Algeria.

……. Proffers Solution To Trade Challenges , As Nigeria Emerges 1st Position

By Amaechi Chidinma

A renowned enterprenuer , an Imo son and a delegate at the just concluded 4th edition of Intra- African Premier trade Fair perform IAFTA , Dr. Ugochukwu Williams has commended Nigeria’s outstanding performance at the Trade Fair which recently took place in Algiers Algeria

As he suggested possible solutions that can solve challenges facing the business sector from the larger companies down to the small and medium scale enterprises , SMEs.

Interracting with Newsmen after the 2025 event which showcased the presence of Enterprenuers from various business conglomerates accross 75 exhibiting African countries and sponsors amongst whom is Alhaji Dangote , Dr. Williams who applauded Other Nigerian Delegates , disclosed that participating companies has a fair share at the Trade Fair , he expressed happiness that Nigerian entrepreneurs/companies participated actively at the fair to witness business deals, he gave kudos to the Nigerian government and it’s citizens for winning the best stand in business and networking .in his words ” Nigeria has the largest representation , and Nigeria won the best stand for doing business and networking in the 4th edition” he submitted.

Reiterating further , Dr Williams maintained that Nigeria played a key role in Algeria to showcase their businesses as giant of Africa , he said the Algerian counterpart also displayed all they have in his words ” the trade fair created an avenue for Algerian companies and other African Countries to negotiate , Nigeria has alot of potentials to harness , he added that the exhibition created a big advantage for the large enterprises down to the SMEs, He said the trade Fair will also Foster trade from Africa to Africa.

Dr Williams highlighted that Nigeria has been selected amongst the African countries to host the 2027 Intra- African Trade Fair IATF exhibition. He pointed out that the 2027 edition will enable Nigeria to also showcase their viability in oil and gas , mining , vehicle manufacturing and other harnessable products and consultancy services from the nation’s economy, for other African Countries to look inward for our products instead of going to Europe , and other Asian countries .

Continuing , Dr.Willams described Africa as a developing continent , with abaundant deposit of raw materials needed in ever part of the world .

Dr . Williams seized the platform to suggest a single trade partern , this he said will create a good opportunity for African Trade within Africa.

Dr . Williams expressed dismay, over what he described as bottlenecks in the business sector ,which he said , hinders trade within African countries , Viz; Logistics , transportation system , difficulty in making payments, as he lauded the recently launched Afrixibank initiative Access bank , Zenith bank which has made it easier to make payments accross Countries .

Reeling out a friend’s experience , Dr.Williams said ” I was speaking with one of the SMEs a fashion designer in Abuja , his challenge is how to make payments, he said he finds it difficulty. Sending goods by DHL to Africa Countries but easier to send to London , and the United States of America” Dr.Williams also gave kudos to Afrixibank for exploring the haulage sector and the launch of an accessible payment platform , this he said will further enhance trade and growth within the African countries.

In his own predicton , Dr.Williams said ” From the way things are going , I know in 10- 20years from now trade will be within Africa , it will create an opportunity for Asian countries to come downwards to set up their factories in Africa ” he said.Dr.Williams also revealed that the political will of a nation plays an important role in unlocking the bottlenecks in the business sector , he said an effective transportation system that will link Nigeria-Mali-Burkina Faso-Algeria and other Sorrounding countries with train rail will ease the movement of Goods and service Dr.William Who anchors , “Africa for Africa” enjoined political leaders to wake up to their responsibilities and deliberate on certain challenging issues , at the African Union, AU meeting, he also advised African leaders to be visionary as he prayed to God to grant them wisdom to implement policies instead of making policies . Speaking On tarrifs he called for a single tarrif system managed by Ecowas and AU , as he admonished young SMEs . pouring encomiums, he showered blessed on Nigerians and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for availing his the opportunity to witness the 2025 trade Fair in Algeria. Meanwhile it would be recalled that Afrixibank , in collaboration with AFCFTA Secretariat and African Union Commission collaborated in the 2025 intra- African trade fair to exhibition which took place at Algeria with Nigeria clinching first position in business and Networking . Dr Ugochukwu Williams was the youngest presidential Aspirant in the people’s Democratic party PDP in the last presidential election 2023, a young entrepreneur and security expert.