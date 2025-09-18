Imo Monarch HRH Eze Anika Admonishes Citizens , As Ikeduru Union In UK Marks 75th Year Anniversary .

….. Celebrate Daughter Ogemdi At Doctorate Graduation .

By Amaechi Chidinma

Recently the Executive Chairman of Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo state , Hon Justice Nze , HRH Eze Geo Anika and his Ugoeze, Lady Nonye Anika with other high profiled dignitaries were in the United Kingdom for the doctorate graduation ceremony of Princess Ogemdi Anika.

The Royal Monarch who visited UK for the graduation ceremony of his daughter also graced the 75th year anniversary of Ikeduru Union existence in the UK with Hrh.Eze Anika as Royal Father of the day .

The 75th year Anniversary Celebration featured fundraising for the establishment of an Ikeduru civic centre in the UK. The occasion also created an avenue for the women’s wing of the Union to launch their uniform, a beautifully braided African attire reminiscent of the popular August meetings back home in Nigeria.

Addressing the gathering , the Executive Chairman of Ikeduru LGA, Hon Justice Nze, extolled the transformational infrastructural projects of the Executive Governor of Imo State, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma in all spheres of human endeavors, especially in the areas of security, roads, healthcare, education, and human development. He urged Imo citizens in the UK to freely and fearlessly come back home to invest. He added that doing so was the best thing they could do for themselves and for the Ikeduru and Imo people.

The Ikeduru Council Boss also advised Ikeduru people in the UK to ensure they encouraged their children to come home to know their roots.

In his remarks , the Royal Father of the day, HRH Eze Geo Anika, KSC, Eze Umunawuike II of Atta Ancient Kingdom, enjoined the UK residents of Ikeduru extraction to Always come without home without any fear as Ikeduru is now cool and calm. He assured them of tight security in Ikeduru and Imo State in general.

Earlier, in his welcome address, the chairman of Ikeduru Union UK, Chief Raphael Ndubueze Nwosu, maintained that Ikeduru people in the United Kingdom are satisfied with the feedback they were getting about

developments back home.

Other dignitaries that witnessed the occasion include; Brigadier-General Amadike Unogu of Eziama, Rev Father Major Onyema Okorie of the US Army from Umudim, former member of Imo State House of Assembly, Hon Uche Ogbuagu and the chief launcher, Chief Eugene Ibe of Obodo Amaimo and other top government functionaries , were all present at the 75th Year anniversary of Ikeduru Union in the UK , at Totenham stadium in London to be precise,