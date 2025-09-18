Owerri; Fear of Organ Harvesters Not Responsible for Closure of Schools At 3pm

Contrary to earlier reports carried out by this medium, emerging revelations show that the reported fear of Organ Harvesters is not responsible for the closure of schools.

Trumpeta on Thursday, September 11, 2025 edition of the newspaper reported about fear of Organ Harvesters forcing both private and public schools to close class sessions at 3pm instead of the usual 4pm and 5pm last term.

A report of this newspaper on the issue arose from discussions about the matter by parents and members of the general public.

However, the management of the newspaper who carried the version of the general public without getting the versions of the Imo State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education and Nigeria Police Command, Imo State command has realized there is no truth in the report, hence this rejoinder.

Further revelations from the Imo State Police Command state that the state is safe from activities related to organ harvesters which dismisses the discussion and fear among categories of some parents expressing the fear. Similarly, the Education Ministry, through the Commissioner, Prof Ikeagwuonu, who the newspaper didn’t contact before the publication disclosed that the 3pm end of classes is in line with new standard practice adopted by the Federal Ministry of Education for basic and secondary schools and not for any other reason connected to fear of Organ Harvesters.

In view of the above explanations, the management of the newspaper regrets the adverse effects of the information as it failed to verify from the affected bodies. Trumpeta not only apologizes to the reading public over the report but also assures to properly verify such information in future reportage of such nature.

Trumpeta management wishes to use the opportunity to assure its numerous readers of best approaches in print journalism.