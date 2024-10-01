APC Nat’l Officer, Arodiogbu Expresses Delight Over Uzodimma’s Administration 

•Says, LGA Polls, Promise Made and Fulfilled For Ndi Imo

•As He Felicitates Elected Chairmen, Deputies, Councillors

By Onyekachi Eze

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma has been extolled for his continued exemplary leadership in the State.

The eulogy was expressed by the APC South East National Vice Chairman, Dr. Ijeomah Arodiogbu, while reacting to the outcome of the recently conducted Council elections in Imo State.

People of Imo State on Saturday, September 21, 2021, performed their civic responsibility by voting for their choice Chairmen and Councillors.

The APC swept the entire 27 LGAs for Chairmanship position, as well as the 305 Wards in the Councillorship race.

Commenting on the process, Arodiogbu commended the governor for keeping to his promise of conducting a transparent, free and fair LG election.

He added that the election was characterised by transparency and fair play, where the candidates from other political parties were given the opportunity to prove their acceptance.

The APC frontline Executive in the South East continued that, devoid of any squabbles, it showed how reliable the governor is by allowing ISIEC to conduct the exercise without any Executive or external influence.

“The governor in his words and honour promised Ndi Imo an open transparent LG election, that, he has fulfilled. The people are happy and indeed grateful for that. In Imo State now, it will no longer going to be an era of Sole Administrators, SOLADs or Interim Management Committee, IMCs, but a formally democratically elected Executive Chairmen and Councillors. This was done without any government interference. The people made their choice”, Arodiogbu enthused.

Also satisfied by this development, Arodiogbu opined that ISIEC under the Leadership of Chief Charles Ejiogu has done well by carrying out the exercise effectively.

The National APC Officer congratulated all the winners of the election.

However, his joy heightened following the overall victory of APC in the Imo Council polls.

He therefore averred that the landslide victory of APC has further affirmed the 27/27 triumph of governor Hope Uzodimma, in the November 11, 2023 governorship election.

Congratulatory message was further extended the State, LGAs and Wards leadership and members of the APC for their unwavering support to the party and in working towards the overwhelming victory.

According to the maverick politician from Ideato nation, APC government under the watch of Uzodimma in Imo State has left no stone unturned in ensuring democracy dividends to the citizenry.

Dr. Arodiogbu also linked the APC victory to all the good policies, projects and programmes of the governor, pointing out that Imo people have come to embrace the party having been enjoying what good governance entails.

Similarly, he disclosed that APC won the Edo State governorship election on same September 21 due to what the party truly represents (Democratic rule).

On the part of the Federal government, he expressed satisfaction on the Tinubu’s led administration.

Nevertheless, he was hopeful that any current economic challenges bedeviling the Nation would soon be over by the time all the government policies are implemented and maximally executed.

In a special note of appreciation, Dr. Ijeomah Arodiogbu lauded governor Uzodimma for keeping to his promise of conducting a Local Government election before he completes his tenure.

Sequel to this, Arodiogbu said, Local Government elections in Imo State were halted in the past due to the insecurity challenges that greeted the administration in 2020 till early this year.

He maintained that Uzodimma’s resilience in combating the menace yielded a positive impact, hence the previous week’s successful council elections without any negative reports.

“As you can see, Imo State is now fully safe and secure. The Local Government elections couldn’t hold before now because of insecurity, but to the glory of God, peace has returned and normalcy restored, one of the reasons we all went out that day to cast our votes for our Chairmen-elect and Councillors-elect.

Meanwhile, Dr. Ijeomah Arodiogbu in extending the South East Executive congratulations to the elected persons tasked them to work for the people, the State and for the party.

In further congratulating them for their successful swearing in ceremony yesterday by Governor Uzodimma, he enjoined them to shun egocentrism and acts inimical to the peace of their LGAs and Wards, but to help in serving the people at the grassroots.