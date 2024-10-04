Hardship: Four Collapse In Imo During Independence Day March Past

By Okey Alozie

On Tuesday at Heroes Square Owerri,Imo State during the Independence Day Anniversary Celebration, four women collapsed as a result of suffocation.

The four middle aged women were rushed inside an Ambulance for resuscitation.

The intervention of one Dr Daniel Ogashioko said to be a Permanent Secretary in one the Government Ministries saved the situation as the four women would have died, sources Said.

An eyewitness account revealed that the said women came to Heroes square before 8am Tuesday October 1, 2024 for Nigeria 64th Year Independence Anniversary celebration. After some time as we gathered, they started developing stomach problems for not eating anything.

As a result of empty stomach, they collapsed and God so kind they were revived.

Many who saw what happened blamed the State Government for starting the event so late when people were asked to come early and also the Victims for coming out with empty stomachs.

After their revival, some good Samaritans came around and gave them food to eat which helped in resuscitating the famished Women.

Many observers said that the hardship orchestrated by fuel subsidy removal is biting harder on many people especially the Civil Servants.

They said that lack of money circulating in Imo State is worsening the situation.

There was open lamentation that while the poor get poorer in Nigeria, the rich gets richer, especially those in Government, while the masses are impoverished by Government harsh Policies.