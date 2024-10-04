How Emenalo Emerged Imo Head Of Service

It is no longer news that the former Head of Service, Imo State, Barr. Raymond Ucheoma has exited the office and his replacement appointed by the Imo State Government.

Ucheoma’s tenure elapsed following his retirement from the Civil Service.

For the avoidance of loophole in the important position, the Governor, Hope Uzodimma in accordance to the Civil Service rule okayed the nomination of a woman, Mrs. Chikodi Emenalom as the new Head of service.

The announcement was made public earlier on Wednesday, October 2, 2024.

This has elicited wide celebration given that Emenalo is a lady with a good rapour with the public.

The appointment was with immediate effect.

Digging into the resume of the appointee, this newspaper learnt that Mrs. Emenalom was a former Chairperson of National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) Imo State, Member of the National Institute (MNI) and Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

Emenalom, who is coming in under an acting capacity had gathered experience over the years from different ministries since joining the Imo State Civil Service in 1990 as Information Officer.

A 1988 graduate of Linguistics from the old Imo State University, Okigwe, Mrs. Emenalom was promoted a Permanent Secretary in 2018 and has worked in the Ministries of Information, Finance, Agriculture, Women Affairs, Special Duties as well as in Government House.

During the 2020-2021 Corona Virus pandemic era, she was appointed the Imo State Communicator for the World Bank Assisted programme dealing with COVID in the State.

The Members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists Imo State Chapter are elated over this development, especially as a Comrade assumed office as the brand new Head of Service.