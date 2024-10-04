Uzodimma Assures On #70,000 Minimum Wage

Civil servants in Imo State would soon be smiling to the banks over the new minimum wage of seventy thousand naira.

This followed a promise made by the governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma to commence the implementation with no further delay.

Uzodimma has reassured workers in Imo State that his government is commited to the implementation of the N70,000 new national Minimum wage as already approved by the Federal Government.

Briefing newsmen on Thursday after a closed door meeting with Labour leaders in Imo State, Governor Uzodimma said commencement of payment of the N70,000 new minimum wage in Imo State is around the corner as his government and Labour leaders are already working out the modalities.

He described the new minimum wage as proper and appropriate hence his government is committed to its implementation.

He further noted that the current cost of living and situation of things globally, necessitate the need to create better incentives for the working community.

Apart from using the minimum wage to stimulate the economy, the Governor emphasised that the Federal Government also considered cushioning the effects of the hardship the workers are facing to approve the new national minimum wage.

While promising to start the payment soon, the Governor urged the workers in Imo State to “show more commitment and be more productive.”

The Governor said that since the new minimum wage figure of N70,000 is already known to everyone, “what is needed is to work out the modalities on the consequential adjustments to trickle it down to the senior staff cadre because it is not for the junior workers alone, and by so doing the incentives, no matter the ration, will go round.”

Governor Uzodimma said but for the challenge of limited resources at the disposal of government, he was committed to immediate minimum wage implementation, but promised that “between now and the next two months,” everything will be sorted out.

“As government is determined to pay more, there is need for better and quality services to the people of Imo State,” Governor Uzodimma added and called on the workers to “join hands to deliver more dividends of democracy to the people of the State.”

Reacting to the Governor’s assurance and the meeting with him, the Chairman of Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) Imo State Chapter, Comrade Uche Chigaemezue Nwigwe said that Governor Uzodimma has remained “workers-friendly and has shown willingness to implement the National Minimum wage for Imo workers.”

Nwigwe who assured that they will fast track discussions in one or two additional meetings of their committee on the implementation, promised that as soon as that is done “Imo workers will get what is due to them.”