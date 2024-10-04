Alleged N110.4bn Fraud: Court Issues Public Summons Against Kogi Ex Gov, Yahaya Bello

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Maitama has issued a public summon against immediate past governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello.

The court ordered Bello to attend court and answer to a fresh 16-count charge pending against him.

By the summons, Bello is to attend court on October 24 for his arraignment alongside two other defendants.

Justice Maryanne Anenih issued the order for public summons in a ruling on Thursday, following an application by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Justice Anenih ordered the EFCC to publish the public summons in a widely circulating newspaper

She also ordered the EFCC to paste copies of the public summons on Bello’s last known address and in conspicuous places in the court premises.

The EFCC had claimed that it has been unable to serve Bello with the charge filed on September 24, in which the ex-governor and two others were charged with criminal breach of trust to the tune of N110.4billion.

The other two defendants in the charge are Umar Oricha and Abdulsalami Hudu.

Bello’s absence stalled the arraignment earlier scheduled for Thursday.