Alvan Ikoku Unversity Boils, Staff Accuse VC Of High Handedness, Intimidation & Plot To Demote Colleagues

By Okey Alozie

Serious tension is currently brewing at Alvan Ikoku Federal University of Education, following some guidelines rolled out by the institution for the appraisal and placement of academic staff. Our roving reporter gathered that things are turning upside down at the institution and information available to our news desk indicate that sequel to the upgrading of the institution from its original status (college of Education) to University status, the Management through the acting Registrar gave guidelines for appraisal/placement of academics staff which according to our source will result in down grading or demoting of some lecturers to a lower grade. It will also halt the promotion of some of those who are expecting to go to the next level before the end of October this year.

Responding to the development which some lecturers described as absurd, unpleasant and unacceptable, they in a letter dated September 9 2024, and signed by some senior lecturers.

Lecturers (Namewitheld) stated that, “we trust this message finds you well. We would like to start by congratulating you on your appointment as the Ag. Vice Chancellor of our institution. The elevation 1

of our institution to University status is a remarkable achievement, and we are proud to have

to have achieved this milestone including other numerous achievements under your watch. “However, based on the ongoing academic staff appraisal guideline released by the Ag. Registrar (See attached), we were dismayed to discover that the guideline for the appraisal stipulates that all Senior Lecturers should be demoted to :Lecturer 1, among other cadres. We do not know what informed this decision but we strongly believe that with your diplomatic approach of intervention, some of us who hold a PhD and due for promotion to Principal lecturer this October 2024 would benefit at least to sustain the Senior lecturer cadre instead of demotion.

We read in the Memo released by the Acting Registrar recommending that all Chief lecturers without a PhD be stepped down to Senior lecturer, we rightly know that in the University system, you must have earned a PhD to be in the Senior lecturer cadre.

“Having said that, we would like to bring the following points to your attention “So the Senior Lecturer have accumulated over 11-12 years of teaching experience, making them eligible for promotion to higher ranks. “Several Senior Lecturers have more than 6-7 years of post-PhD experience, demonstrating their expertise and dedication to academic excellence. “Some Senior Lecturers are due for promotion to Principal Lecturer this October 2024, and demoting them to Lecturer 1 due to the University status would undermine their hard work and achievements. It was part of their achievements that contributed to the upgrade. ” Many Senior Lecturers have published scholarly articles in Local and International journals that qualify them for promotion to higher levels, rather than demotion. “Demoting Senior Lecturers with PhDs, who are supposed to be promoted this year, would negate 6 years of their hard work and dedication (3 years as Lecturer 1 and 3 years as Senior Lecturer). “To stop the rush of the forth coming election on Friday on September, 2024 to ensure her selfish and personal clannish gain. “Appoint qualified candidates to vacant positions in accordance with NUC Law.

“Restore the integrity and reputation of our institution.

“We make this report in good faith, seeking prompt attention to address these issues andrestore our institution’s integrity”.