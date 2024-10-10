How Soldiers Stopped Unknown Gunmen From Burning LGA Secretariat in Imo

Details of how suspected unknown gunmen attempted to break into the Ehime Mbano LGA in Imo State with an intent to set it on fire but repelled by soldiers have been received.

Ehime Mbano LGA has been in the news for wrong reasons for a while until two days ago reports of gunshots in the area filtered in.

It would be recalled that the NOUN establishment at NSU and house of former Senator who represented Okigwe Zone, Senator Frank Ibezim were destroyed and set ablaze by unknown gunmen.

Trumpeta learnt that gallant soldiers on Monday evening fought invading gunmen to a standstill forcing them to retreat from their mission.

According to a press release signed by the Assistant Director Public Relations 34 Brigade Obinze Capt JB Akubo, the army said that some criminal elements made an attempt to destroy as well burn down the Ehime Mbano local government Secretariat at about 8:30pm yesterday 8 October 2024.

According to the release, Troops of 34 Brigade Nigerian Army were strongly on ground to deny the dissidents access to the facility.

The criminal elements came shooting sporadically and lobbying hand held grenade and other explosives into the Secretariat but soldiers deployed to protect the government infrastructure, professionally prevented the irredentists freedom of action and their intent.

“No soldier was lost and no part of the Local government Secretariat was affected as claimed in some quarters”.

Residents of Ehime Mbano, especially those of Aba Branch ran for their safety when exchange of gun fire broke out between troops and unknown gunmen

The criminal elements withdrew in disarray along road Oriagu – Ehime Mbano after suffering casualties.

The troops professionally repelled the attack on the Local Government Secretari