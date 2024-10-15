Ugboma’s Bill Re-Echoes As Justice Ministry Moves Against Unlawful Detention Of Suspects In Imo

The usual saying, “good name is better than gold” is currently playing in Imo State as Federal Ministry of Justice in collaboration with Imo State Ministry of Justice have moved to implement some sections of Imo State Administration of Criminal Justice Law 2020,a proposed law sponsored by the former member for Oguta State Constituency in Imo State House of Assembly, Hon. Barr. Frank Ugboma.

Recall that Hon. Ugboma, a legal luminary with veritable Chambers in Lagos was a strong voice even as the Minority Leader (PDP) of Imo State 9th Assembly.

Barr. Ugboma who was elected by his oil producing people in 2019 general elections under People’s Democratic Party, PDP platform for a-4-year tenure was fearless and never succumb to the pressures of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC throughout his reign, and he however gave his people their deserved effective representation.

He repelled most of the obsolete laws as well as injecting his wealth of experiences as a practicing lawyer in legislative processes that benefited Imo people in general.

Meanwhile, the duo ministries kicked-off a-2-day workshop on Wednesday 9th October,2024 at Rockview Hotel, Owerri for legal practitioners and Nigeria Police Force on the implementation of sections 29,33 and 34 of Administration of Criminal Justice Act(ACJA)2015 as well as sections 31(1),35(1) and 36(1) of Imo State Administration of Criminal Justice Law, ACJA 2020.

Declaring the event open, the Imo Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr. COC Akaolisa expressed happiness over the turn-out of security agents(Police) and legal practitioners, thanking the Attorney-General of the Federation for such a life-lift gathering.

“This is a step to domesticate Imo State Administration of Criminal Justice Law 2020 which our dear Governor,His Excellency Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma signed into law.

This is the first time both stakeholders, legal practitioners and Police are coming together to deliberate on the law.

And our resource persons are here to throw more lights on the law.

This law grants Imolites speedy access to justice.

That’s to say that no Imolite will be henceforth unlawfully detained.

Suspects cannot be detained for more than 48hours.

Magistrates and judges are to be visiting detention facilities to ascertain who and who are unlawfully detained.

And any suspect detained for more than 48hours has right to go to court because suspect remains innocent until he/she is tried and convicted.

And we shall come up with a communique after the workshop”,he stated.

On a telephony interview, the Ex-lawmaker, Hon. Frank Ugboma narrated how he took a working visit to Lagos State House of Assembly immediately he was swon-in as member of Imo 9th Assembly during the reign of former Governor Emeka Ihedioha and studied the Administration of Criminal Justice Law which Lagos State had already ascented into law before Federal Government enacted it as an act.

Hon. Ugboma told this newspaper that he thereafter articulated the bill and brought it to the hollowed Chamber of Imo State House of Assembly where it passed through first, second and third readings and was ascented into law by the Governor.

He recalled how he stood firm and defended the bill when controversies arose.

Hear him, “Even an enemy can’t talk about ACJA in Imo State without the mention of the name,Hon. Frank Ugboma.

I brought ACJA bill to limelight in Imo State.

It’s expected that I should have been invited to such event as a legal practitioner and the soIe sponsor of that bill in Imo State. I’m aware that the law has been effective in Imo State since 2020 it was domesticated.

And I’m challenging my colleagues, judiciary and law enforcement agencies to live up to the expectations”.

Fielding questions on his current political movement, Ugboma maintained that he is currently in overseas on sabbatical and will make his next political move known to his lovely Oguta and Imo people at the appropriate time.