Gas Deposit Rumour In Imo: Commissioner Reacts To Viral Story

The Imo State Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas Development today released a statement clearly indicating that the state government has made substantial progress in securing the state’s energy needs.

According to Barrister Emeka Mgbudem, the Imo State Commissioner for Petroleum and Natural Gas Development, “We are pleased to announce that a 5mscf Mother Station will be operational in Assa within the next 10 months. Additionally, five other companies are in negotiations for feedstock and delivery terms, which will further satisfy our CNG and LPG requirements. … Also, we have successfully secured sufficient feedstock from Anoh Gas to meet our domestic demand for power and industry” he announced.

On the misleading video making the rounds, he said that ,”We would like to address the misleading video circulating online, which has caused unnecessary confusion. “We can authoritatively state that the video is the infantile imagination of a puppet”.

The propagandist in the video falsely claimed that the Nigerian- European Gas Pipeline is nearing completion. This claim alone sufficiently exposes the evil motives of the scoundrels behind the video.

There are two gas pipelines from Nigeria-North Africa- Europe. The first is the Trans- Saharan Pipeline which was first proposed in 1970. NNPC and Algerian Sonatrach signed an MOU on the preparation of the project on Jan 14, 2002. The project was scheduled to be completed in 2030 but has suffered delays.

The second one is the Nigeria- Morocco Gas Pipeline which was proposed in 2016 between NNPC and the National Board of Hydrocarbons and Mines (ONHYM)Morocco. This pipeline is an extension of the existing West Africa Gas Pipeline. In 2017, NNPC and ONHYM began a feasibility study on the pipeline and contracted Penspen in 2019 to conduct the front-end engineering and design. The project which currently does not even have a Final Investment Decision (FID) and was estimated to be completed in 2046 may be completed at the earliest in 2049 due to funding and technical issues.

These are projects that long predated Senator Hope Uzodimma’s emergence as the Governor of Imo State.

“It is disheartening when political actors engage in mendacity and atrocious behaviour simply because they have lost the ball”

Governor Hope Uzodimma CON, is laser focused on securing benefits for the entire South East region with respect to gas infrastructure development and utilization. Unfortunately, some individuals are busy engaging in tittle-tattle just to score cheap political point” the Commissioner stated.

He emphasized, ” Rest assured, we remain committed to transparent communication and will continue to provide updates on our progress in the energy sector.