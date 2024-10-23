Ministry of Environment& Sanitation in Collaboration with S4C Inaugurate 16 lmo Technical Committee on Climate Change.

By Onyinyechi Amakaulo

The Hon, Commissioner Ministry of Environment and Sanitation Hon Barr Major Ejikeme Ihenacho have assured a non government of organizations in lmo State, Spaces for Change of its ministry readness to support them on the need to eradicate environmental menace in the state.

Speaking in his opening remark during the Inauguration of the Climate Change committee in his office,the Commissioner stated that environmental degradation is alarming , stating that it is a collective responsibility for all hands to be on dank in other to have a environment free from diseases and climate change challenge.

I am using this opportunity to charge the committee members to ensure that the assignment given to them today didn’t die in their hands, rather let it bring positive results for the enhancement of the state.

He noted that the ministry of Environment and Sanitation in Collaboration with Spaces for Change in lmo State have Inaugurated a 16 Man committee to address climate change and implement its environmental sustainability .

Earlier in her keynote address,the Executive Director, Spaces for Change (S4C) Victoria Ibezim-Ohaeri ablely represented by a senior legal Officer for S4C Chetachi Louis-Udeh said, the Inauguration is the result of collaborative efforts between Spaces for Change (S4C) and the lmo State Ministry of Environment and Sanitation,with invaluable support from the institute of Development studies (IDC) ,UK .

“Together we are embarking on a project that will not only enhance lmo State capacity to address its unique environmental challenges but also advance the domestication of climate change laws within the state”.

She noted that the primary objective of this initiative is to develop and domesticate a comprehensive climate change policy tailored to Imo State.

“This ambitious project seeks to address the state’s specific climate vulnerabilities while aligning our environmental strategies with national and global standards”. according to the legal Officer,the Technical Committee will serve as the driving force behind this critical initiative, through the work of the committee.

Adding that they will create a legislative framework that directly responds to lmo State’s environmental needs, reflects international climate change protocols and integrates the perspectives of diverse stakeholders.

Udeh used the opportunity to inform that Lagos,Delta and Rivers States respectively have already established legal framework to guide their climate change actions , saying that lmo State cannot afford to be left behind, especially given the pressing climate challenges we face .

In his acceptance speech,the Per/Sec Ministry of Environment and Sanitation Mr Chukwuema Ihenacho thanked his ministry and S4C for finding him worthy to be the chairman of the committee,as he pledge on behalf of other committee members that they will discharge their duties and bring result

, adding that any one with good ideas should not relent to shear with the committee for the betterment of lmo State and the global community.

High point of the event was Inauguration of the committee members by the Hon . Commissioner Ministry of Environment and Sanitation Hon.Iheancho .

Members of the committee include, Youths, Women groups, Traditional Rulers , Political Leaders, People leaving with disabilities and Community leaders.