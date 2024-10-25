UNAA Owerri Branch Mourns Iwuanyanwu

Holds Service Of Songs For Him On 27th Oct At Atta

By Innocent Osuoha

All is now set for a service of songs in honour of late Engineer Chief Dr Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Iwuanyanwu(Ahaejiagamba Ndi Igbo Worldwide on 27/10/24.

Since the death of this great Igbo leader and prominent son of Imo State, was made public, many governments in the Eastern part of Nigeria as well as groups have been aligning and spoiling to be part of the burial programme.

One particular group or Association that has put finishing touches to its arrangement towards ensuring a befitting burial for this fallen hero is the UNIVERSITY OF NIGERIA ALUMNI ASSOCIATION (UNAA) Owerri branch led by the workaholic President Louis Maduforo Alozie( SAN).

The branch has fully mobilised to be part and parcel of the burial of this colossus by Organising a high profile service of songs at the palatial home of the deceased at Umuohii Atta in Ikeduru local government area.

The Alozie-led administration went a step further to provide buses to convey members to and fro Atta amongst other logistics.

To further stand out come 1/11/24, the UNAA Owerri branch via a burial Committee headed by Professor Ukachukwu Awuzie with Mr Ejims Nwadigo as Secretary has purchased uniforms to be worn on the burial day. Igloo Dr Pat Ekennia through her ingenuity made sure the uniforms went round.

In a chat with Journalists in Owerri, as regards the extent of involvement of UNAA State wide, the President of UNAA, Owerri branch, LN Alozie, SAN, revealed efforts the Owerri branch has made to be part and parcel of Chief Emmanuel Iwuanynwu’s burial ceremony whom he described as the “numero uno” of the branch.

According to Alozie, SAN, the branch has made several radio announcements, newspaper publications and newstalks adding that Chief Iwuanynwu deserved such honours being one of the founding fathers of the branch with registration number as UNAA/OWB/0001 in the branch register.

He said he was happy with the way the Prof Awuzie-led burial Committee delivered just as the branch/National Publicity Secretary Comrade Zach Uchegbu did a nice job co-ordinating the effective participation of all the branches both at the national/ diaspora levels.

Narrating the extent the burial Committee had gone, the Committee Chairman, Professor Ukachukwu Awuzie disclosed that before now the branch had gone on a condolence visit to the deceased’s family at Orji where the family requested that if nothing else was done for the late family’s head, let it be that the UNAA anthem, which he cherished so much, was rendered for him.

Prof Awuzie revealed that because the wider UNAA was poised to be identified distinctly Dr Mrs Pat Ekennia had been saddled with the responsibility of procuring uniforms that would make UNAA members stand out that day.

He said the branch would hold a service of song for the deceased on 27/10/ at his palatial residence at Atta Ikeduru.

The Committee Chairman then thanked all the heads of Institutions in the State for volunteering their school buses for runs on the service of song day and burial day proper. As he put it, “all branches of UNAA both at home and in diaspora have already keyed in into our arrangements and we are ready”.