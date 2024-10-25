Alvan Ikoku University Debunks Claims of Unlawful Staff Dismissal, Accuses Newspaper of Misinformation

Owerri, 23 October 2024 – Alvan Ikoku Federal University of Education, Owerri, has categorically denied allegations published in a recent Hero Express Newspaper article that claimed the University Management had sacked 16 staff members without due process. The University Management has dismissed the article as inaccurate, sensationalist, and a continuation of Hero Express’s campaign of misinformation against the institution.

The story, titled “Tension in Alvan as Management Allegedly Sacks 16 Staff without Due Process,” claimed that the University had removed 16 security personnel, allegedly giving them just one week to vacate their accommodation. However, the University clarified that the individuals in question were not permanent staff but contract security workers. According to the University Management, these workers were let go due to documented disciplinary issues, including ineffectiveness, and all procedures were followed within the legal scope for contract terminations.

In a statement issued by the Head of the University’s Public Relations Office, Nnaemeka Ijioma, the University explained that security services in Federal tertiary institutions are outsourced, and contract workers serve at the employer’s discretion. However, the University ensured that only those with verified disciplinary concerns were dismissed. The decision was part of an ongoing restructuring of the institution’s security framework, led by Dr. Moses Ajeka, a highly experienced retired police officer and security expert. This overhaul aims to curtail vandalism and enhance security on campus for students and staff.

Alvan Ikoku University further criticised Hero Express for failing to adhere to journalistic standards by not seeking input from either the University’s Chief Security Officer (CSO) or Public Relations Officer (PRO) before publishing the article. The University labelled the report as an example of “yellow journalism,” designed to attract attention at the expense of truth and balance.

The University urged the public to disregard the false narrative being spread by the newspaper and reassured stakeholders of its commitment to maintaining a safe and productive environment on campus. It also issued a stern warning to Hero Express, cautioning the media outlet to cease its “baseless and orchestrated attacks” on the University, which it believes are driven by ulterior motives.

“The Hero Express appears to be involved in a deliberate campaign to tarnish the image of this nascent institution,” Ijioma stated. “We will not tolerate this kind of irresponsible journalism. We call on the public to be cautious of such reckless reporting and to see this for what it is—a calculated attempt to destabilise the progress of the University.”

The University urged the public to dismiss the false claims made by Hero Express and to remain vigilant against such reckless and damaging reporting. It reiterated its commitment to transparency, academic excellence, and creating a secure environment for its students and staff.