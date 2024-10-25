Imo State Ministry of Environment & Sanitation in Collaboration with Spaces for Change (S4C) Inaugurates 16-Member Imo Technical Committee on Climate Change

The Honorable Commissioner for the Ministry of Environment and Sanitation, Hon. Barr. Major Ejikeme Emenike, has affirmed the Ministry’s commitment to partnering with Spaces for Change (S4C), a non-governmental organization, in advancing the domestication of climate change policies and tackling environmental challenges in Imo State.

In a significant move towards promoting environmental sustainability, the Ministry of Environment and Sanitation, in collaboration with S4C, inaugurated a 16-member Climate Change Technical Committee. This committee is tasked with addressing climate change impacts and supporting sustainable development efforts within the state.

Speaking at the inauguration, Hon. Emenike emphasized that the alarming rate of environmental degradation necessitates a collective response. He urged stakeholders to contribute to fostering a healthier and climate-resilient environment in Imo State. The Commissioner also called on the newly inaugurated committee members to ensure their efforts yield tangible results, stating, “I charge the committee members to make sure that the assignment given to them today does not die in their hands. Let it bring positive results for the betterment of the state.”

In her keynote address, the Executive Director of Spaces for Change, Victoria Ibezim-Ohaeri, represented by Senior Legal Officer Chetachi Louis-Udeh, highlighted the collaborative efforts between S4C and the Ministry, with support from the Institute of Development Studies (IDS), UK. She explained that the initiative is designed to not only bolster the state’s capacity to tackle its unique environmental challenges but also to facilitate the domestication of climate change laws specific to Imo State’s needs.

Ms. Louis-Udeh emphasized the critical role the Technical Committee will play in developing a legislative framework that incorporates the views of diverse stakeholders and aligns with international climate protocols. She noted that, while other states like Lagos, Delta, and Rivers have already established climate change frameworks, it is vital that Imo State does not lag behind. “Imo State cannot afford to be left behind, especially given the pressing climate challenges we face,” she remarked.

In his acceptance speech, Mr. Chukwuma Ihenacho, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Environment and Sanitation, expressed appreciation for being selected as the Chairman of the Committee. He assured the Ministry and S4C that the committee would diligently carry out its duties to achieve the desired outcomes. Mr. Ihenacho also encouraged anyone with valuable insights or ideas to share them with the committee for the benefit of the state and the global community.

The event concluded with the formal inauguration of the committee members by Hon. Barr. Major Emenike. The diverse composition of the committee—encompassing youth representatives, women’s groups, traditional rulers, academia, political leaders, persons with disabilities, and community leaders—underscores the inclusive approach to addressing climate change in the state.

This collaboration between the Ministry and Spaces for Change marks a critical step toward building a resilient and sustainable environment in Imo State, establishing a framework that meets local needs while aligning with global best practices.