V-tals Mgt Consoles Iwuanyanwu’s Family, Describes Deceased As A global Business Icon 

Last Sunday, the Atta in Ikeduru local government area of Imo State which is the ancestral residence of Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, “Ahaejiagamba Ndigbo” who died few months ago, as the President General of the apex Igbo sociocultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, World wide was besieged with early mourners and sympathizers, among whom was, the staff and management of V-tals Integrated Business Limited led by her Managing Director, Chief Vitalis Nnabundo, (Ugwumba 1 of Uli).

The wife of the deceased, Princess Francesa Chinonyerem Iwuanyanwu together with Chief Marcellinus Nlemigbo, (Marcon) happily received Nnabundo and his entourage on behalf of the family.

The Managing Director while expressing sympathy over the death of the deceased, whom he described as a good business associate and a global business icon, while thanking God for using the deceased mightily in the services of God and humanity at large.

He recalled that the deceased took him like a son and guided him wisely on intricacies of businesses noting that himself and his organization never regretted doing businesses and identifying with him.

Nnabundo who’s a newly inductee of the prestigious Owerri Sports Club, assured the family of his company’s unflinching support to stand by the family even during and after the burial of the business and political iroko.

He also enjoined the family to have faith in God and the solace that Iwuanyanwu, lived a life worthy of emulation, touched lives, served his God in truth and spirit and was a role model, a pan nationalist and philanthropist par excellence.

The youthful business guru further advised the family on the need not to renegade on the good ideals of the deceased, which he said hinges on truth, brotherly love, earning the people’s trust and confidence, social justice, equity and unity of purpose.

Responding, Nlemigbo who thanked the staff and management of V-tals Integrated Business Limited for their solidarity and labour of love, however, apologized on behalf of the family for the absence of Jide, the heir apparent and the other siblings saying that they went to their father’s maternal home as tradition demands to fulfill some burial rites as plans have been advanced that the deceased who died at 82 years would be buried this Friday.