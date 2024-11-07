Njaba House Member, Ezengwori Sympathizes With Njaba Bridge Accident Victims

•As IMHA Observes Minute Of Silence, Wants FRSC Personnel Stationed In The Spot

By Onyekachi Eze

The Member representing Njaba State Constituency at the Imo State House of Assembly, Hon Chief Ebonine Beneth Ozioma Worship has wept over the ghastly motor accident that happened at the Njaba bridge on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

The ever busy Owerri-Orlu road was shut down on Tuesday at the Njaba bridge following a fatal accident that occurred in the afternoon hours.

The gory sight of the accident scene was in pool of blood and human bones shattered on the road.

Touched over the incident, Hon Ebonine Beneth Ozioma Worship in motion on adjournment yesterday, November 6, 2024, he notified the House on the ghastly motor accident.

According to Hon Ebonine fondly called “Ezengwori Njaba”, ten persons died on the spot, while twelve persons were drastically injured and currently receiving treatment at different hospitals.

The lawmaker narrated that the accident involved four vehicles, and was caused as a result of reckless driving by a tipper driver.

Pained, the legislator asked that the Federal Road Safety Corp, FRSC officers be designated at the site for control of motorists.

However, he commended Njaba LGA Executive Chairman, Hon Vitalis Obi for his prompt intervention and making sure victims are attended to.

Ebonine also charged drivers to be cautious while on road, adding that life has no duplicate.

The Speaker, Rt. Hon Chike Olemgbe led the Members to observe a minute silence for the repose of the deceased persons.