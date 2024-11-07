Njaba Bridge Ghastly Motor Accident: Imo State Government Delegation Visits Auto-crash, Bomb Blast Victims

•As Deputy Speaker, Iwuanyanwu Leads Team To Orlu

•Other Lawmakers Present: Nwaneri, Ezengwori, Ozurumba, Ihezuo

•LGA Chairmen In Attendance: Etiokwe, Duru, Ukah

By Onyekachi Eze

The government of Imo State led by Governor Hope Uzodimma has visited the accident scene at the Njaba bridge in Njaba Local Government Area.

The visit was as a result of a fatal auto crash that was recorded in the hot afternoon of Tuesday, November 5, 2024 at the aforementioned bridge along the Owerri-Orlu express road.

While ten lives were lost in the process, and twelve others severely injured and hospitalised, the trauma of the gory site has continued to send shivers down the spines.

In showing empathy and concern, the 3-R adminstration has sent a high powered delegation to ascertain the true situation of things as well as look after the hospitalised victims.

Leading the delegation yesterday, November 6, 2024, was the Deputy Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Amara Chyna Iwuanyanwu, who also represents Nwangele State Constituency.

Other House Members in the delegation were Rt. Hon Chigozie Nwaneri representing Oru East State Constituency, and Chief Whip of the House.

Rest of the Lawmakers present also includes Hon Ebonine Beneth Ozioma Worship Ezengwori Njaba), Hon Kingsley Ozurumba (Isu), and Hon Ikenna Ihezuo (Orlu).

Not forgetting also the LGA Executive Chairmen who joined the delegation messrs; Hon Vitalis Obi Etiokwe (Njaba LGA), Hon Chief Paul Chijioke Duru (Nwangele LGA), Hon Kenneth Uka (Isu LGA).

The train visited Sancta Maria Hospital, Obinwanne Umuaka where two brothers involved in the accident, Daniel and Joshua were rushed to.

From there, the delegation headed to St Mary’s Children and Community Hospital, Umuowa, in Orlu LGA on the same course

Leader of the delegation, Rt. Hon Amara Iwuanyanwu in his statement said they came at the instance of the Imo State government led by Governor Uzodimma.

He said it was unfortunate they had to encounter such road mishap at such a critical condition.

Further extending the governor’s sympathies on the victims, Iwuanyanwu said the governor was sober on their current predicament, a reason he sent them to pay the visit.

The Deputy Speaker also assured that the government would do the necessary things to assist them.

At St. Mary’s Hospital Umuowa, the delegation also showed compassion to a bomb blast victim from the incident at the Orlu market which happened on same Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

To the deceased victims, Rt. Hon Iwuanyanwu prayed for their peaceful repose and the fortitude to their respective families.

One of the family members of the accident victims, Chikodi Solomon stated that Daniel and Joshua are from Ebonyi State and on their way going back.

He thanked the State government for the moral and financial support, especially to the governor for showing empathy.

Doctors on duty who spoke to the delegation were full of praises that a government has to show pity on victims and as prompt as ever.

The Medical Director, Dr. Obi Onukogu of St. Mary’s expressed his unalloyed gratitude to Governor Hope Uzodimma for being a father, and a Christian with human sympathy.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Speaker asked that the House Committee on Works write to the Commissioner for Works for a solution to the diversion at the incident spot at Njaba bridge to avert further of such ugly mayhem.